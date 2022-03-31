Fenway Park is going carbon neutral. What does that actually mean?

The Sox are partnering with Aspiration, a California-based financial firm, to use a portion of the proceeds from each Fenway Park ticket to purchase carbon credits to offset pollution generated by games. A spokesperson for Aspiration, Sehrish Sayani, said the credits will cover both the direct pollution from operating the stadium — electricity use, for example — as well as emissions associated with game attendees, such as fans’ car trips to games. Ticket prices won’t go up, as the costs come out of the Red Sox’s revenue from games.

In an announcement Wednesday, the Red Sox said the partnership would establish the team as ”a climate leader in Major League Baseball.”

But carbon offsets — which allow companies to make up for their emissions by funding green projects, such as reforestation and renewable energy— do not lower pollution. In fact, some programs have been shown to unintentionally increase it. A program in California, which constitutes a major part of that state’s climate strategy, was found to have led to more emissions due to crucial mathematical errors in accounting.

Some carbon offset programs have also been tied to displacement. One World Bank and UN program was complicit in forcing thousands of people from their ancestral homes in Kenya and Brazil to make space to plant trees. Another project is currently being sued by Indigenous peoples in the Peruvian Amazon for land rights violations. Roshan Krishnan, climate finance campaigner at the nonprofit Amazon Watch, noted that the project was certified by Verified Carbon Standard, which also certifies Aspirations’ offsets.

Climate advocates say it’s better to focus on cutting emissions directly.

“We don’t have time for Band-aids that allow for continued pollution,” Rachel Rose Jackson, director of climate research and policy at the Boston-based nonprofit Corporate Accountability, said. “We must address it at the source, not after it has already caused harm.”

Sayani said Aspiration conducts “thorough due diligence” on each of its offset projects’ climate and social impacts, going beyond third party verifiers’ standards. She did not specify which projects the partnership will fund, but said they will focus on conservation and restoration.

The Red Sox move comes as sports teams are increasingly grappling with their role in the climate crisis.

In September, Aspiration announced an offset partnership with NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers. At the UN’s November talks in Glasgow, several global sports teams and leagues pledged to cut their pollution. And the same month, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, a hockey rink and concert venue named by Amazon, announced plans to become the world’s first carbon-neutral arena through both emissions cuts and offsets.

Fenway Park has adopted green technologies, like solar-powered thermal panels and LED lights, which it says have reduced its total energy consumption by 12 percent.

Sayani noted that Fenway Park has also worked with city officials to encourage people to avoid driving to games when possible, but said not all emissions from games are within its control.

Research shows that another major way for sports teams to shrink their carbon footprints is to alter schedules to allow players to fly less.

Lauren Gifford, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Arizona who has been studying carbon offsets for 15 years, said offsets are only meant to be used only once companies have reduced their carbon pollution as much as possible.

“Carbon offsets should be the last step,” she said.

Dharna Noor can be reached at dharna.noor@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @dharnanoor.