Bruins honor retired goalie Tuukka Rask in pregame puck drop ceremony

“I’m kind of more uncomfortable wearing a suit and going on the ice than wearing my uniform,” he said. “It’s a little different.”

He was used to seeing the crowd.

Tuukka Rask didn’t have to worry about nerves as he prepared to step on the ice at TD Garden for the first time since he officially announced his retirement in February and, in his mind, what might be the last time in a long while.

Rask was honored by the Bruins before their matchup Thursday against the Devils at TD Garden. He performed the ceremonial puck drop with his wife and three daughters on hand.

Advertisement

“It’s nice to have my family here,” he said. “It’ll be fun. Fun memories for them, too.”

Rask’s 15-year career (all in Boston) came to an end two months ago after a failed comeback attempt. The 35-year-old goalie had offseason hip surgery last summer, but the Bruins left the door open if he wanted to return. He did in January, but it took just four games to realize his body couldn’t stand the rigors.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

With his retirement decision behind him, Rask said his body feels fine, and was comfortable with the outcome.

“Most days, it feels like, ‘Yeah, I think I could do it,” he said. “But then you get a day or two where you’re like, ‘Oh, thank God I don’t have to put the gear on and go butterfly.’ So yeah, there’s days that I feel great and, hopefully, it continues that way. But I know that it just wouldn’t hold if I was playing. So I always keep that in the back of my mind.”

Rask said he wasn’t disappointed by the outcome of his comeback attempt even though he went through with the surgery last summer.

“I would have done the surgery anyways at some point because it was at the point that it affected my everyday life,” he said. “I just did it because I wanted to come back and play because I couldn’t play without the surgery. [I] knew that going into the surgery, that it’s going to go either way. Did the rehab, tried to come back. At least I tried, right?”

Advertisement

Rask didn’t see a future for himself as a coach quite yet, but he will work with the organization on corporate sponsorships.

“I’ll be hanging out with sponsors, golfing and shaking hands in suites,” he said. “We’re going to have to figure out a better title for me, I guess. But that’s something I’ve always been intrigued about — the business side of things — anyways. I don’t know what the future holds. Maybe I’ll get into coaching, maybe not. But for now, I’ll be hanging out with sponsors.”

He’s seen the hugs that have become a ritual for Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark after wins and he approves.

“It’s great to have that chemistry,” Rask said. “What I understand is that it just kind of happened by accident and they just kept doing it. So it’s good. Those are the fun stories that happen during the season. They stuck with it. Hopefully, they get to do it very often. That means they’re winning.”

Changes in the lines

Bruce Cassidy anticipated making changes after Tuesday’s loss to the Maple Leafs, but two of them were out of his control.

Advertisement

Craig Smith was “under the weather” and Nick Foligno was dealing with a lower-body injury. With Smith day-to-day, Marc McLaughlin, a Billerica native and Boston College product, made his Bruins debut on the third line with Charlie Coyle and Trent Fredric. Anton Blidh slotted into Foligno’s spot on the fourth line.

The changes Cassidy planned to make were along the blue line. Reilly and trade deadline addition Josh Brown replaced Connor Clifton and Derek Forbort on the third defensive pairing.

Brown wasted no time making his presence felt when he engaged New Jersey’s Mason Geertsen in a first-period bout, which earned him a five-minute fighting major (Geertsen was also sent off for five minutes) and a stick salute from his Bruins teammates on the bench.

Reilly hadn’t played since March 21 against Montreal. Blidh’s last game was March 16 against Minnesota.

“We had discussed a while ago how to get all eight guys involved,” Cassidy said. “They had been practicing together. I think that helps a little bit. So keep them as a pair and then we’ll sort through as we go how it breaks out after that.”

Clifton and Forbort had been a steady third pair, but Clifton was on the ice for three goals in the 6-4 loss to Toronto on Tuesday night and Forbort was on for two.

“Cliffy had a tough night the other night, but they’d been good, him and Forbort, for a while,” Cassidy said. “Good stretch — good, solid, consistent, played within themselves hockey.”

Advertisement

Cassidy said he expects Foligno to be available for Saturday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

A family gathering

Making his NHL debut was one thing, but doing it in a Bruins jersey made it that much more special for McLaughlin, who grew up in Billerica and starred at Boston College.

Putting a ballpark figure on how many people he expected to show up at TD Garden for him Thursday was a challenge.

“A lot,” he said. “Too many to count.”

Pressed to pick a number, McLaughlin guessed about 50 family members and friends were at the Garden to see his debut.

He signed a two-year entry-level contract on March 15 and was given time to get acclimated before being tested Thursday against the Devils.

“It’s been really good,” McLaughlin said. “There’s a ton of leaders in that locker room. So just trying to absorb as much as I can and learn from them. They’re all such great professionals, so just trying to absorb it.”

McLaughlin, a center by nature but a right wing Thursday, was the Eagles’ captain his junior and senior seasons. He scored 21 goals and had 11 assists as a senior this past season. While only 22 years old, Cassidy said it was a good sign that McLaughlin showed the habits of a pro in practice.

“Very professional in his approach,” Cassidy said. “Does everything hard. Ready to go when it’s his turn. Alert, focused. So that part’s great. Shoot’s the puck very hard, he passes the puck very hard, so he’s got hard habits, for lack of a better term, which are going to be required at this level.”

Advertisement

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.