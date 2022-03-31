Celtics got a taste of how contenders will defend them in loss to the Heat

Tatum had just three shot attempts in nearly 10 minutes of the final period, and he was surly all evening about the officiating. Tatum scored just 2 points in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown needed to play at a higher level to carry the Celtics and he was 2-for-10 shooting with 5 points in the fourth quarter.

The Miami Heat shut down the Celtics in the final period, whether it be with staunch defense or fouling that wasn’t called. Their 106-98 win was a statement game , especially with the upheaval the Heat had experienced with roster infighting over the past week.

The Celtics hopefully learned a lot about themselves and how other contenders plan to defend them Wednesday at TD Garden. Jayson Tatum is going to be the sole focus of opposing defenses and he and coach Ime Udoka have about two weeks to figure out how to counter that.

Brown drove through a bevy of defenders in the paint each time, trying to finish off the glass or even rise for a dunk. But the physicality was just too much. This wasn’t exactly the NBA Bubble when the Heat took the Celtics’ lunch money with more passion, but they did play with an aggressiveness that took the Celtics by surprise.

“This is a good test playoff wise; this is what it’s going to be like in a few weeks,” Udoka said. “Every game is not easy. Our composure wasn’t the best tonight but we’ve been really good in that area. You’re not going to win every game by 20 points. This was a good test for us going forward.”

Miami followed the same game plan as Toronto on Monday. It packed the paint with players and forced the Celtics to use precise ball movement to find the right shot or an open 3-pointer.

The results were ghastly for the Celtics. Marcus Smart attempted 15 shots — a tad too many — and made just three. Grant Williams, who has been a reliable 3-point shooter and steady playmaker, was yanked from the game after a turnover early in the fourth quarter and never returned.

The Celtics could usually depend on center Robert Williams to provide easy points with lobs or putbacks, but he’s done for at least a month. Udoka has to devise more ways to get easy points. Daniel Theis played well offensively but recorded just 1 rebound in 17 minutes.

It wasn’t close to the Celtics’ best performance of the season, yet they had several chances to change momentum and steal the game with a couple of buckets that never happened.

How will Ime Udoka respond to the challenge of losing Robert Williams for an extended stretch? Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

They dropped two games behind first-place Miami with five to play, so barring a 5-0 ending and some help, the Celtics’ best-case scenario is the second seed. The primary goals in the next nine days has to be learning how to play without Williams and countering these opposing defenses that will be unquestionably employed from the opening minute of Game 1.

“Just doing what I’ve been doing, making the right plays, getting off (passing) the ball,” Tatum said. “We got some great looks tonight and we really didn’t shoot the ball well from three. Miami is a good team and they’re a physical team but there were a lot of shots that we normally make. When teams start to double me and send two or three people, we move the ball around, hit shots, make them pay for it and they might second guess.”

The Celtics got outscored 21-8 to end the game, a byproduct of defensive slippage — allowing Kyle Lowry to step into two 3-pointers when he was already hot — and missed shots at the rim and untimely scoring droughts.

But the Heat were also tougher in the final minutes while the Celtics spent the evening complaining about the officiating. The game’s tide turned when the Heat sank six free throws in the final 1:07 of the first half to take a 53-52 lead.

Miami then scored 16 of the next 22 points of the third quarter before the Celtics countered with a 16-0 run to take a 5-point lead. The final 16 minutes were a battle of two evenly-matched teams but the Heat were more resilient, perhaps because of their veteran guile and perhaps because the Celtics panicked at times and got away from their game plan.

Well better now than later. The Celtics are still a legitimate Eastern Conference contender, even after this loss. Tatum will get more than three shots attempts in the fourth quarter. The Celtics will hit more than one 3-pointer and they will hopefully be more poised.

Marcus Smart complains to referee Justin Van Duyne during the third quarter of Wednesday's action at TD Garden. Van Duyne ejected Smart later in the game. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

“Our guys probably haven’t faced anything like that in a while,” forward Al Horford said. “Now we’ve seen it. We know what it’s like. Usually, we’re the team that’s enforcing and I think we did at times. We’ll make adjustments, I’m not worried about that.”

This loss won’t be worthless if the Celtics decide to counter with better precision and better offensive schemes late in games. Udoka’s job now is to take the team to an even higher level but they were exposed Wednesday to what’s in store when the games really count.

“It ain’t like no moral victory. We lost,” Tatum said. “You win or you lose. But you always can learn from something. The season was not decided today. We’ve still got games to play and the playoffs. We’ll be better.”

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.