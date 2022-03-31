Chelmsford boys’ lacrosse comes roaring out of gate, takes down Andover

Andover struck first in the first quarter, but Chelmsford responded swiftly with Manny Marshall (4 goals, assist) scoring two goals in a span of 20 seconds and three goals total in the opening frame. Will Walsh added a pair of goals and an assist in the second quarter to give the Lions a 6-1 advantage heading into the break.

“We have a young team,” Chelmsford coach Sean Wright said. “We have three seniors. We have a lot of talented players, but you don’t know until you get on the field. We got over the nerves in the beginning, and we didn’t close the way we wanted to, but we got the win.”

After going undefeated en route to a Merrimack Valley Conference title last spring, the Chelmsford boys’ lacrosse team turned the page with a new cast of characters, and kept up their winning ways in the MVC by topping visiting Andover, 9-5, in Thursday’s season opener.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

With junior captain Dan Craig out sick, junior Ryan Lally stepped up in his first varsity start along with juniors Jack McCarthy, Ryan Blagg, and sophomore Austin Nigro. Joe Tays made his first varsity start in net, tallying eight saves in the victory.

Advertisement

“We were kind of sporting a new look on defense today and I’m really proud of the way they played,” Wright said.

Florian Kiernan scored a pair of goals as Andover rallied with three goals in the waning minutes, but Chelmsford hung on.

Chelmsford's Manny Marshall celebrates one of his first-quarter goals, finishing with four on the night. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Lions went 13-0 during the regular season last year and earn their first win over North Andover since the latter joined the MVC. Chelmsford ran through Andover in the preseason, beat the Warriors twice in the regular season and earned a 14-4 win over Andover in the D1 North quarterfinals. They’ve now won 15 straight regular-season games against conference foes.

Advertisement

“These kids have been chomping at the bit, and obviously they’ve been playing a lot in the offseason,” Wright said. “We’ve been focusing on development, and finding out who are varsity team is going to be. It’s been a little chaotic getting it together, but whenever anyone can get a lacrosse stick in their hands and play it’s a good day.”

Chelmsford's Ben Hogan (left) sticks with Andover's Matt Johnson, and catches plenty of face mask in the process. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Weston 13, Arlington 3 — Senior midfielder Liam Falvey led the Wildcats (1-0) with 3 goals and 2 assists in the nonleague win.

Whitman-Hanson 7, Hull 6 — Three minutes into overtime, Collin Murphy beat his opponent on a dodge from behind the net, finding the back of the net and winning the season opener for the Panthers (1-0).

Girls’ lacrosse

Gloucester 16, Revere 2 — Zoe Hedges scored three goals, and Ella Costa (2 assists) added two more in the season-opening win for the Fishermen (1-0).

Sandwich 9, Scituate 8 — A solid outing from Claire Moniz (4 goals, 2 assists) helped the Blue Knights (1-0) win the closely-contested nonleague matchup. Ryann Cobban and Riley Morrison each added two goals for the visitors.

St. John Paul II 7, Nauset 5 — Hadley Crosby netted three goals and Flynn Kayajan blocked seven shots to power the Lions (1-0) to the Cape & Islands win.

Boys’ tennis

Whitman-Hanson 5, Middleborough 0 — Aidan Hickey (6-3, 6-3), Will Mulligan (6-0, 6-1), and Dan McDevitt (6-0, 6-4) each started the season with singles victories in the sweep for the Panthers (1-0)

Girls’ tennis

Winchester 5, Burlington 0 — Nora Dunn and Catie Kotwicki swept first doubles, 6-0, 6-0, for the visiting Red and Black in the Middlesex League win.

Advertisement

Boys’ track

West Bridgewater 114, South Shore Voc-Tech 22 — Ben Fuller led the Wildcats (1-0), placing first in the triple jump and 100 meters, and second in the long jump. Tommy Perna also contributed to the Mayflower win by placing first in the long jump, 110-meter hurdles and high jump.

Girls’ track

West Bridgewater 103, South Shore Voc-Tech 14 — Aly Basset paced the Wildcats (1-0), placing first in the triple jump, 100 hurdles, 400 hurdles and 4x100 relay. Ella Dunbury also contributed to the Mayflower Athletic Conference win, taking first place in the 2-mile, 800, and 4x400 relay.

Boys’ volleyball

Greater Lawrence 3, North Middlesex 1 — Eddy Herrera (12 kills), Euri Nunez (14 service points, 6 aces) and Oscar Valoy (4 blocks) propelled the Reggies to victory in their season opener.

St. John’s Prep 3, Haverhill 1 — Dan Schorr’s 35 assists helped power the Eagles to a season-opening win at home.

Correspondents Sarah Barber, Ethan Fuller, Ethan McDowell, Vitoria Poejo, and AJ Traub contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.