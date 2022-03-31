fb-pixel Skip to main content
HS BOYS' LACROSSE | EMASS. PLAYERS TO WATCH

EMass boys' lacrosse: Natick's Colby LeBlanc headlines Players to Watch

By Ethan McDowell Globe Correspondent,Updated March 31, 2022
Junior Colby Leblanc has been on target all spring as the leading goal scorer for Natick.David Taylor

Jimmy Ayers, SJP — Committed to John Hopkins, the junior attack (46 goals, 22 assists in 2021) will be instrumental as the Eagles make a run at a repeat in Division 1.

TJ Casey, Medfield — The UMass commit was a force as a junior, winning 73.5 percent of his faceoffs on the way to earning Tri-Valley League Most Valuable Player award honors.

Patrick Crogan, Lexington — The dynamic senior midfielder headed to Georgetown scored in every game for the Minutemen last spring.

Luke Davis, Franklin — An All-Scholastic honorable mention pick in 2021, the junior attack committed to Boston University last fall.

Jack Hadden, Newburyport — The 6-foot-1-inch defender, committed to Albany, helped propel the Clippers to their first Division 3 North title last spring.

Colby LeBlanc, Natick — A returning All-Scholastic, the Siena-bound 6-foot-4-inch senior attack racked up 76 points in a 14-2 campaign for the Redhawks.

John Sula, Hingham — One of two long-stick middies to receive All-Scholastic honors last spring, the senior is headed to Union.

Griffin Vetrano, Norwell — The Clippers made their first state final appearance in 2021 thanks to 53 goals and 35 assists from their attackman, now a senior.

Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.

