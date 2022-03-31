EMass boys’ lacrosse: Natick’s Colby LeBlanc headlines Players to Watch

TJ Casey, Medfield — The UMass commit was a force as a junior, winning 73.5 percent of his faceoffs on the way to earning Tri-Valley League Most Valuable Player award honors.

Jimmy Ayers, SJP — Committed to John Hopkins, the junior attack (46 goals, 22 assists in 2021) will be instrumental as the Eagles make a run at a repeat in Division 1.

Junior Colby Leblanc has been on target all spring as the leading goal scorer for Natick.

Patrick Crogan, Lexington — The dynamic senior midfielder headed to Georgetown scored in every game for the Minutemen last spring.

Luke Davis, Franklin — An All-Scholastic honorable mention pick in 2021, the junior attack committed to Boston University last fall.

Jack Hadden, Newburyport — The 6-foot-1-inch defender, committed to Albany, helped propel the Clippers to their first Division 3 North title last spring.

Colby LeBlanc, Natick — A returning All-Scholastic, the Siena-bound 6-foot-4-inch senior attack racked up 76 points in a 14-2 campaign for the Redhawks.

John Sula, Hingham — One of two long-stick middies to receive All-Scholastic honors last spring, the senior is headed to Union.

Griffin Vetrano, Norwell — The Clippers made their first state final appearance in 2021 thanks to 53 goals and 35 assists from their attackman, now a senior.

