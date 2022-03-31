‘I’ll be ready to play wherever’: Al Horford addressed his vaccination status ahead of playoffs

After the Celtics declined to answer a recent question about the team’s vaccination rate , speculation began over which Boston players might not be allowed into Canada.

This could potentially have major implications for the NBA playoffs, as the Raptors are slated to be the Eastern Conference’s sixth seed. If a playoff team still has unvaccinated players, they wouldn’t be available.

All professional athletes and their support staff are required to be fully vaccinated to be allowed into Canada for competition.

In Monday’s loss to the Raptors in Toronto, the Celtics were down four players: Robert Williams (who tore his meniscus Sunday), Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Al Horford.

ESPN reports Williams is vaccinated. Tatum told reporters on Celtics media day that he is also vaccinated.

Brown, speaking on the same day, simply said he thought the decision regarding the vaccine was a “personal choice.”

Horford, who has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols twice this season (both times in 2021), acknowledged the circumstances following Boston’s loss to Miami on Wednesday.

Should the Celtics face the Raptors in the playoffs, he said he will be eligible to play in Toronto.

“We’re clear on that. I’ll be ready to play wherever,” Horford said.

That implies that Horford is either already vaccinated or will be if the two teams match up.