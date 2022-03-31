Naomi Osaka reaches Miami Open tennis final

Unseeded Naomi Osaka defeated No. 22 Belinda Bencic , 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, in the Miami Open semifinals. She’s in a championship match for the first time since the 2021 Australian Open, and will meet either No. 16 Jessica Pegula or No. 2 Iga Swiatek on Saturday in Miami Gardens. Fla. It has been a long, trying and often emotional ride for former No. 1 Osaka since her win in the 2018 U.S. Open final over Serena Williams . She was rattled during a loss at Indian Wells on March 12 following a derogatory shout from a spectator, withdrew from last year’s French Open to address her mental state and left last year’s US Open in tears. But in South Florida, one of the places she considers home, it’s been all support from the fans. Osaka entered the tournament ranked No. 77 in the world, will leave Miami no worse than 36th and would be back in the top 30 if she wins the title … Hubert Hurkacz , seeded eighth, moved two wins away from defending his Miami Open title by wearing down the top-seeded Daniil Medvedev , 7-6 (7-5), 6-3, in a men’s quarterfinal. Had Medvedev prevailed, he would have overtaken Novak Djokovic on Monday and returned to No. 1 in the world rankings. Instead, the Russian will stay No. 2.

Former San Antonio Spurs guard and two-time All-Star Manu Ginóbili will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in his first time on the ballot, according to The Athletic. Tim Hardaway, a five-time All-Star, and George Karl, the NBA’s sixth-winningest head coach, will also inducted. Others include WNBA legend Swin Cash, a four-time All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist and West Virginia coach Bob Huggins, who has coached for 45 years and earned NCAA Coach of the Year honors twice throughout his career.

Chinese state TV airing games again

China Central Television, China’s state-run TV network, has begun to broadcast NBA games again, signaling that the rift between the league and the authoritarian government that has persisted since 2019 appears to be coming to an end. The first game this year on state TV was Tuesday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz. According to Global Times, the broadcast was the start of a full return of the NBA to China’s airwaves. The league has been almost entirely off the air on Chinese state television since 2019, except for a lone finals game in 2020. The dispute between China and the NBA began in the fall of 2019, when Daryl Morey, then an executive with the Houston Rockets, shared an image supportive of pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. The social media post angered the Chinese government, causing games to be pulled off the air and Chinese companies to pull sponsorships from the league … President Joe Biden has appointed Suns star Chris Paul to his board of advisors on historically Black college and universities. Biden along with Vice President Kamala Harris — a graduate of Howard University, an HBCU—have committed more than $5.8 million to support toward the financial commitment to these institutions.

NHL

Capitals rest Ovechkin

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin missed practice, taking a maintenance day to rest, according to the team. That rest, though, comes at an unusual time - after two days off for the Capitals, following a loss to Carolina on Monday. Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said he expects Ovechkin, who was at the Capitals’ practice facility Thursday, back on the ice for Friday’s practice. Ovechkin has shouldered a significant workload this season, averaging 21:04 per game. The last time Ovechkin averaged more than 21 minutes a night was during the 2010-11 season … Clayton Keller is out for the season after breaking his leg in the third period against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. The forward was injured with 5:15 remaining after falling and hitting the end boards legs first. The Coyotes said he had surgery and is expected to make a full recovery in 4-6 months … Goalie Petr Mrazek will be out at least six weeks for the Toronto Maple Leafs because of a groin injury, meaning the goalie would miss the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Auto racing

Vettel back after COVID

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel is “fit to race” after recovering from COVID-19. The four-time world champion will make his season debut at the Australian Grand Prix on April 10. The 34-year-old German missed the first two races of the F1 season — in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia — because of his coronavirus infection. Reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg replaced Vettel for both races, finishing 17th in Bahrain and then 12th in Saudi Arabia. Aston Martin is still searching for its first points this season.

Miscellany

Tribe supports Conn. city

A small American Indian tribe is supporting a Connecticut city’s attempt to retain funding put in jeopardy by its continued use of a Native American mascot and imagery for its schools’ athletic teams. The Schaghticoke Tribal Nation, which has just over 100 members in Western Connecticut, passed a resolution this month supporting the city of Derby’s use of the nickname “Red Raiders” and logos that include an arrowhead and the profile of the head of an American Indian. The tribe says it supports the use of those images “as a public means of sustaining Native American culture and history of Connecticut’s first citizens,” according to the March 15 resolution from the tribal council. The state last year enacted a law that requires municipalities whose athletic teams use Native American names or mascots to receive written support from a state or federally recognized tribe in Connecticut or risk losing state grants derived from revenue at the state’s two tribal casinos, The Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino.

