South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston named AP’s women’s basketball player of the year

Boston, a former Worcester Academy standout, was honored as The Associated Press women’s basketball player of the year on Thursday. She is the second player from South Carolina to be recognized with the award, joining former Gamecocks great A’ja Wilson .

The junior forward helped South Carolina go wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the country, putting up an SEC-record 27 consecutive double-doubles, and she has helped put the Gamecocks two wins away from the program’s second national championship. Top-seeded South Carolina will face top-seeded Louisville in the women’s national semifinal Friday night in Minneapolis.

Aliyah Boston has dominated women’s college basketball on both ends of the court this season.

“Not often do you get the complete package. I think this recognition is for what she was able to do on both sides of the ball,” said South Carolina coach Dawn Staley. “The player of the year is usually for offensive-minded people who think that when you put the ball in the hole, you should be bestowed the player of the year. She’s the full package. Every single day.”

Boston received 23 votes from the 30-member national media panel that votes weekly for the AP Top 25. Iowa’s Caitlin Clark received six votes and Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith got one.

Boston averaged 16.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks this year.

“I think Aliyah is so unselfish that she’s not very comfortable taking over basketball games,” Staley said. “She doesn’t want to be seen by her teammates as selfish and chasing numbers.”

Boston’s parents surprised the unanimous first-team AP All-American with the news on Zoom that she had won the award.

“I’m in shock, I got the chills,” Boston said to her parents on the call.

Staley lauded Boston as one of the hardest workers on the team.

“Young people will follow anyone, good or bad,” the coach said. “Aliyah has the personality where you’d follow her because of how hard she works, how unselfish she is, how giving she is. When it’s time to make plays she delivers. She’s a leader to follow for all the right reasons.”

LSU’s Kim Mulkey named AP women’s coach of the year

Kim Mulkey knew she had a rebuilding project when she took over as coach of LSU this season.

The longtime Baylor coach quickly was able to orchestrate an incredible turnaround for the Tigers, who won 26 games — 17 more than last season.

Mulkey was honored as The Associated Press women’s basketball coach of the year, the third time she has won the award after winning it in 2012 and 2019 at Baylor. UConn’s Geno Auriemma and former Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw are the only other coaches to have accomplished the feat.

“I’m certainly honored to be in that group,” Mulkey said. “This doesn’t happen without players who allow you to coach them and buy into a system. We had a really, really good year.”

Mulkey received 10 votes from the 30-member national media panel that votes on the AP Top 25 each week. Staley was second with eight votes. Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer received three while Nicki Collen, who replaced Mulkey at Baylor, got two along with Wes Moore of N.C. State. Five coaches got one vote apiece.

LSU rose to No. 6 in the AP poll and hosted the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers lost to Ohio State in the second round and finished with more than 25 wins for the first time since the 2007-08 season.

Mulkey compared this season to her first at Baylor when she inherited a team that won just seven games the year before she took over.

“You make goals that are realistic such as having a winning season,” she said. “Beat your first ranked team, we’re going to celebrate that. In conference if we finish in the top half of SEC we can then potentially get to the NCAA Tournament. It sounds so simple. but you have to crawl before you can walk, and have to walk before you can run. We were just realistic.”

The Tigers went 13-3 in the tough Southeastern Conference and had wins over Georgia, Tennessee and Kentucky. Mulkey’s squad also played South Carolina tough, only falling by six points.

West Virginia tabs South Dakota’s Dawn Plitzuweit its women’s coach

South Dakota women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit, who took the Coyotes to a surprising run to the Sweet 16, was hired as coach at West Virginia.

Plitzuweit replaces Mike Carey, who retired two weeks ago after 21 seasons.

South Dakota beat Ole Miss and No. 2 seed Baylor in the NCAA Tournament before losing to Michigan, 52-49. The Coyotes finished the season 29-6.

Three underclassmen declare for NBA draft

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey, Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis, and Notre Dame freshman guard Blake Wesley declared they will forgo their remaining college eligibility and enter the NBA draft June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Ivey, a 6-foot-4-inch sophomore from South Bend, Ind., who is projected to be selected early in the first round, averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game and was named to the AP All-America second team. He joined Duke’s Paolo Banchero as the only players this season with 600 points, 175 rebounds, 100 assists, 30 steals and 20 blocked shots. Ivey is the fourth Big Ten player in 30 years to achieve those marks.

Ivey is the third Purdue player in recent years to declare for the draft as an underclassman. Caleb Swanigan did it in 2017 and Carsen Edwards in 2019.

Davis, a 6-foot-5 guard who is regarded as a likely lottery selection, could be Wisconsin’s first top-10 overall pick since the Charlotte Hornets took Frank Kaminsky ninth overall in 2015.

Davis averaged 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game this season while helping Wisconsin (25-8) win a share of the Big Ten regular-season title and earn a No. 3 seed in the NCAA men’s tournament. He was an AP All-America first-team selection and the Big Ten player of the year. He is a finalist for the Naismith Trophy and Wooden Award, both given annually to the nation’s top player.

Wesley, a 6-foot-5 guard, averaged a team-leading 14.4 points for his hometown Fighting Irish, tweeted his intention on Wednesday. Wesley later told ESPN he was one-and-done at Notre Dame, where he was the only freshman in a starting lineup dominated by seniors and helped the Irish (24-11) to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in five years.

Looking to take their talents elsewhere

Frank Anselem, a 6-10 reserve center at Syracuse who took on a greater role during the final nine games of the season after starter Jesse Edwards broke a wrist, is entering the transfer portal. Anselem, a native of Nigeria, started six games and played in all but one for the Orange (16-17), showing promise after playing only 26 minutes over four games his freshman year. Anselem averaged 14.2 minutes, 2.6 points, and 3.8 rebounds with 17 blocks. In the final nine games, he averaged 7.2 rebounds . . . Maryland starting 6-11 center Qudus Wahab entered the transfer portal, Wahab arrived at Maryland from Georgetown and spent one season with the Terrapins. Wahab, who started 31 of 32 games and averaged 7.7 points and 5.6 rebounds in a turbulent season under interim coach Danny Manning who took over after Mark Turgeon’s departure in December, , said he made his decision after discussions with Coach Kevin Willard’s new staff.