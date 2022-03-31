Star linebacker Bobby Wagner agrees to a five-year deal with Super Bowl champion Rams

The Seahawks released the six-time All-Pro anchor of their defense March 9. Just over three weeks later, Wagner agreed to join Seattle’s NFC West rivals, providing the force at inside linebacker that the Rams have lacked for several seasons.

The Super Bowl champions outmaneuvered several suitors for Wagner, one of the NFL’s top inside linebackers after his decade with the Seahawks. ESPN reported Wagner’s deal contains $50 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $65 million.

Wagner was born in Los Angeles, and he graduated from high school in suburban Ontario, Calif.

Advertisement

Wagner joins receiver Allen Robinson as the most prominent offseason additions to the Rams, who have once again proven their adeptness at fitting stars under the salary cap. Los Angeles lost a handful of starters and key contributors to free agency, retirement and a trade over the past month, but also managed to retain two key offensive linemen while adding Wagner and Robinson as veteran playmakers.

Although Wagner plays a markedly different linebacking role, his arrival will assuage some of the Rams’ disappointment at losing midseason acquisition Von Miller, who took a slightly higher offer from the Buffalo Bills rather than running it back in Los Angeles.

Wagner has been selected to the past eight consecutive Pro Bowls, and he has racked up 1,383 total tackles — the most by any active player. He set a career high last season with 170 tackles for struggling Seattle.

The only active player with more first-team All-Pro selections than Wagner is Aaron Donald, Wagner’s new teammate.



