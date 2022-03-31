Thursday’s Red Sox spring training report: Rafael Devers and Bobby Dalbec kick in homers

Breakdown: Rafael Devers continued to stay hot, belting his fifth homer of the spring. Bobby Dalbec also homered and roped a double, both with two strikes. Dalbec ditches his leg kick when he gets to two strikes, which has shortened his path to the baseball.

Next: The Red Sox travel to Port Charlotte to take on the Rays. Rich Hill will get the ball for the Sox in a 1:05 p.m. matchup on NESN.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.