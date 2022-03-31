Travis Shaw and Rob Refsnyder vying for role as Red Sox’ backup first baseman

“He’s faced like 12 lefties,” Cora said Thursday morning. “If Travis is here, he’s not going to face too many lefties. We know the player. We know the at-bats. We know what he can do in that clubhouse, too.”

Travis Shaw and Rob Refsnyder are in camp as non-roster invitees. Shaw could fill the role, but his overall impact is questionable, if you consider his offensive performance this spring and his below-average defense. Yet manager Alex Cora said he isn’t concerned, adding that Shaw, who bats lefthanded, has faced a good number of lefties this spring.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Bobby Dalbec will be the Red Sox’ starting first baseman when they open the season next week against the Yankees in New York. But who will back up Dalbec at the position?

Shaw entered Thursday afternoon’s exhibition game against the Twins 0 for 17 with seven strikeouts. However, he broke that hitless streak, going 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI in a 4-3 win.

Refsnyder, a utility player, has some experience at first, playing 36 games there, including 25 with the Yankees in 2016. Refsnyder would give the Red Sox more athleticism but bats righthanded, unlike Shaw.

The Sox will carry 15 pitchers and 13 position players with rosters expanded to 28 at the start of the season. Backup catcher Kevin Plawecki and utility infielder Christian Arroyo put the Sox at 11 position players, leaving two spots vacant. Along with Refsnyder and Shaw, Cora said outfielder Franchy Cordero and utility infielders Jonathan Araúz and Yolmer Sánchez, are in the mix.

The Sox have some flexibility with at least Cordero and Aráuz. Cordero was designated for assignment last year and made it through waivers. The Sox could outright him to Triple A. Aráuz, who is on the 40-man roster, has options and could start the season in Triple A. Shaw and Refsnyder aren’t on the 40-man and likely would elect free agency if they don’t make the big league club.

Shaw or Refsnyder might not be the long-term option, but for now they’re what the Red Sox have.

“Shaw can put an at-bat together, Cora said. “With Rob, he’s a good athlete who hits lefties.”

Back in the swing

Christian Vázquez hit just six homers last season, finishing with a .258 batting average and .658 OPS.

“When you lose the feeling [at the plate], it’s hard to get it back,” Vázquez said of 2021. “I think when you get it back like how I’m feeling now, you feel like you’re rolling. When you can have the same swing every time, it’s fun.”

Vázquez’s 2021 numbers were drastically different from his breakout season in 2019. He tapped into more power that year, hitting .276 with 23 homers and a .798 OPS, all of which were career highs.

Yet at the conclusion of that season, Cora believed Vázquez was selling out too much for power, resulting in some popups and lazy fly balls. Now, Cora wants him to find that balance, knowing when to apply his power swing and when to take the single hit the other way.

“I always [asked], ‘Who is he?’ ” Cora said. “Is he the ‘19 version who can hit home runs? Or the guy who can hit line drives with occasional power? But [realistically], how many catchers hit for power nowadays? There are some good hitters out there and he can be a complete hitter, hitting line drives and getting on base. There’s a fine line between staying on pitches and driving them to right field or doing damage wherever the ball is thrown.”

Cora noted that Vázquez hit just .219 against lefthanders last year, which had been a strength of his in the past. Vázquez believes he’s on the right path this swing.

“Repeating my swing,” he said. “That’s the key for this year.”

Robles arrives

Reliever Hansel Robles (visa issues) arrived at camp and will throw a bullpen session on Friday. It’s to be determined when Robles will pitch in a game. Cora wouldn’t rule out Robles making the Opening Day roster but said the team has to be mindful to where Robles is in his progression … Chris Sale (rib cage fracture) had an scheduled for Thursday evening to see where he is in his recovery … Michael Wacha pitched four innings Thursday against the Twins, allowing three runs, including a two-run homer in the fourth … Rich Hill will pitch against the Rays at Port Charlotte Friday. Garrett Whitlock will pitch in a simulated game at Fenway South.

