World Cup 2022: With United States men in for the first time in eight years, where will the draw place them?

Mexico and the US got one of those concerns out of the way when FIFA announced both teams would be placed in Pot No. 2, so they can’t wind up in the same group with Germany or the Netherlands. The news was not as good for Canada, CONCACAF’s top team, which landed in Pot No. 4. (Each group will be made up of one team each from Pots 1, 2, 3, and 4.)

When the Ping-Pong balls start bouncing around in Doha Friday, most teams will be hoping for two things: to land in a group with Qatar, the host country, and to avoid being grouped with powers Germany and the Netherlands, which will be drawn from Pot No. 2.

The usual favorites, with the exception of Italy, have qualified for the 22d edition of the World Cup. Now, nearly eight months before play begins, it’s time for one of the most important events of the tournament — the final draw that determines group play.

In the World Cup, it is often best to stay away from European opposition as long as possible, and that would include Pot No. 3′s Poland and Serbia.

But the usual formulas for advancement might not apply as strictly this time around. Qatar 2022 promises to be nothing like past World Cups. It will be the first held in the Middle East, in a desert climate, and during European club seasons. The only other World Cup contested in Asia, Japan/South Korea 2002, resulted in several unexpected outcomes.

This time, weather and other factors could be disorienting. Europe-based players will have to adjust their training habits as well as body clocks. Everyone will have to get used to being in a small country with little soccer tradition, though Qatar has been working toward this moment since sometime around 1984, when the national team qualified for the Olympics, playing games at Harvard Stadium. Clouds are also hanging over Qatar regarding bribery and corruption, plus contentions of human rights abuses.

But no matter when or where the World Cup is held, it pays to pay attention to the draw, which FIFA is promoting with high-profile ex-players involved, including former Revolution midfielder Jermaine Jones.

Of the top-seeded teams, co-favorites Brazil and defending champion France lead the way. Argentina, Belgium, England, Portugal, Qatar, and Spain round out Pot No. 1.

Two former champions — Germany and Uruguay — are in Pot No. 2, along with Croatia, Denmark, Mexico, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and the US.

On Wednesday night, the US celebrated its return to the finals, after missing Russia 2018. By losing to Costa Rica, 2-0, in San Jose, the US finished behind Mexico on goal difference, in third place in CONCACAF qualifying, somehow avoiding a Pot No. 3 or 4 placement.

The US can now hope to be in a group lacking a former champion (eight countries have won the World Cup), with the top seed being, possibly, Qatar, a team it blanked, 1-0, in winning last year’s Gold Cup; or Portugal, which the US defeated under Bruce Arena’s coaching in the 2002 World Cup. Rounding out the US group could be lightly regarded opposition such as New Zealand and Tunisia.

Canada, meanwhile, could find itself grouped with a former World Cup winner, or two, plus Poland (with Revolution striker Adam Buksa) or Serbia from the third-seeded teams. The Canadians, led by former UConn forward Cyle Larin’s 13 qualifying goals (second among scorers in qualifiers), plus former Revolution winger Tajon Buchanan, rightfully might believe they have not been rewarded for finishing in first place.

Though most of the finalists have been determined, three places remain to be filled, via playoffs. FIFA’s pledge to reduce the demands on players has yet to take effect, and qualifying is set to continue into June.

Still to be settled is a protest by Egypt, accusing Senegalese spectators of targeting players with lasers and racial epithets. The two-match series came down to penalty kicks, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah skying his to lead things off, and his Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane clinching the victory for Senegal. Though the Egyptians seem to have a case, former Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda said “karma exists,” noting his team had been similarly victimized in 2014 qualifying in Cairo.

FIFA wisely left intact the away-goals rule, and both Cameroon (against Algeria) and Ghana (versus Nigeria) capitalized, avoiding penalty kicks.

Playoffs will resume June 6 or 7, five teams competing for the final two places. First, Australia and the United Arab Emirates will meet, the winner going against Peru. The UAE, with former Nantucket High School star Caio Canedo starting at forward, upset South Korea, 1-0, to advance as the third-place team in its Asian qualifying group. Finally, qualifying is set to conclude with Costa Rica taking on New Zealand June 13 or 14, Costa Rica coach Luis Suarez having taken precautions by resting several starters against the US because of yellow card accumulation.

European plans have been disrupted by issues involving Russia, first because of anti-doping charges, then following its invasion of Ukraine. Yet to be rescheduled is the Scotland-Ukraine match, the winner meeting Wales.

Unfortunately for the Russians, they are receiving no benefit of the karma derived from having been on the right side of things when they boycotted a playoff against Chile, following a military coup, costing them a chance of playing in the 1974 World Cup.