fb-pixel Skip to main content
Bruins

Watch: Bruins rookie Marc McLaughlin score in his NHL debut

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated March 31, 2022, 1 hour ago
Marc McLaughlin got a congratulatory shower from the Bruins' bench after his second-period goal Thursday night.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Marc McLaughlin scored in his NHL debut with the Bruins Thursday night against the Devils.

With a little less than eight minutes left in the second period, McLaughlin took a pass from Trent Frederic on a two-on-one and beat goaltender Jon Gilles to make it 7-1, Boston.

McLaughlin’s family was in the stands, and the NESN cameras caught their wild celebration after the goal.

Before the game, the Billerica native estimated he had more than 50 friends and family at the game.

The 22-year-old had 21 goals and 10 assists as Boston College’s captain this season, and is coming off a stint with the U.S. Olympic team in Beijing. He signed with the Bruins earlier this month at the end of his college campaign.

Advertisement

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video