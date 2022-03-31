Watch: Bruins rookie Marc McLaughlin score in his NHL debut

Marc McLaughlin scored in his NHL debut with the Bruins Thursday night against the Devils.
With a little less than eight minutes left in the second period, McLaughlin took a pass from Trent Frederic on a two-on-one and beat goaltender Jon Gilles to make it 7-1, Boston.
McLaughlin’s family was in the stands, and the NESN cameras caught their wild celebration after the goal.
Before the game, the Billerica native estimated he had more than 50 friends and family at the game.
The 22-year-old had 21 goals and 10 assists as Boston College’s captain this season, and is coming off a stint with the U.S. Olympic team in Beijing. He signed with the Bruins earlier this month at the end of his college campaign.
