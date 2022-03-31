When the playoffs get here, the Celtics had better learn to keep their cool

That was on display in a disquieting and distemperate 106-98 loss to the Miami Heat Wednesday night at TD Garden. The Celtics and Heat staged four quarters of high-level, heavyweight hoops. The Celtics threw in the towel via their temperament. They lost their cool, lost their focus, and lost a winnable game that would’ve put them atop the Eastern Conference standings. Instead, they’re in fourth with five games to go.

The toughest opponent for the Celtics to overcome if they’re to distill their regular-season revival into a potion for playoff success is staring at them in the mirror. The Celtics are their own worst enemy. They make a fine whine when things don’t go their way.

Advertisement

The Celtics need to display the emotional maturity and equanimity required to overcome adversity. They can’t just be a team that beats up on everyone and beats its chest when times are so good, so good. Good teams, championship teams, can overcome missed calls and misfortune.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

The concern is that when these Celtics get pushed, poked, prodded, and provoked, they give in to their emotions, give up leads, and give away close games. It’s not always going to be like the stretch of 24 wins in 28 games they enjoyed before suffering back-to-back losses to Toronto and Miami. During that remarkable run, the Celtics outscored their opponents by an average of nearly 16 points per game. Twenty-point leads became customary, pushback minimal.

The magic carpet ride the Celtics have been on since falling to 23-24 Jan. 21 is simply not real life in the NBA or what they can expect in the playoffs

“That was the message for the guys after — every game is not going to be easy,” said coach Ime Udoka. “You’re not going to win every game by 20 points. Keep your composure, whether you miss some shots or there are some non-calls, play through that.

Advertisement

“This was a good test, playoff-wise. This is what it’s going to be like coming up in a few weeks here.”

It starts at the top with the Celtics’ best player, Jayson Tatum, who is having an MVP-caliber campaign. From tipoff Wednesday, Tatum engaged in a running commentary with the officials. He earned a technical foul with 35 seconds left in the first half, his 13th of the year. He’s three away from a one-game suspension.

Just as alarming as Tatum’s lack of focus was the lack of accountability he took for his distracted performance. He kept saying, “It’s easy to say that now …” when asked about getting carried away with officiating gripes.

“Sometimes it’s an emotional game,” Tatum said. “There are 20,000 people in there, it’s hard to whisper and relax. Guys are passionate. We care about what’s going on.

“It can come off aggressive at times. I’m aware of that, but that time I was only asking a question. I guess I asked too many times. I got a tech. It is what it is. It’s something to move on from.”

You know you have a problem when your role players are chirping at the officials constantly. That’s the case for mild-mannered and intellectual forward Grant Williams. He, too, kept a constant dialogue with the officials, even waiting around to talk to them after the halftime buzzer. He, Marcus Smart (more on him later), and Udoka all wanted to get in a word on the whistle work.

Advertisement

Williams is taking his cues from the top, from Tatum and Smart.

Let’s get this out of the way: The Celtics were justified in being frustrated and aggravated with the work of Messrs. Ed Malloy, Justin Van Duyne, and Kane Fitzgerald.

After calling the game one way, their whistles were frozen like a Russian oligarch’s bank account in the fourth quarter. There were a few clear foul calls on Celtics drives that they just neglected to call.

But whether it’s inconsistency or incompetency, you have to persevere. The Celtics became distracted, daunted, and obsessed by being wronged — to their detriment.

They owned a 5-point lead (90-85) with 7:43 to go after an and-1 alley-oop by Daniel Theis. The German capably filled in for center Robert Williams (rendered hors de hoops after surgery for a torn meniscus), shooting 6 for 6 and scoring 15 points. But the Celtics scored just 8 more points and made three more field goals.

“You can’t get caught up in if they don’t make a call,” said Udoka. “Our team in general, it felt like we were talking a little bit too much. We still had our chances. It’s an area we can definitely improve on. Our composure wasn’t the best tonight.”

The big-picture question that president of basketball operations Brad Stevens must answer to in the playoffs is whether his team has the right mix and temperament to win a title. They’ve shown they can battle back in games, going from a team that was 25-25 to a bona fide contender.

Advertisement

Emotional maturity comes with age and wisdom, so Tatum and Jaylen Brown could develop more of it. But at this point, Smart is who he is, for better and for worse. When that’s your longest-tenured player and emotional leader, you need to counterbalance that volatility.

Smart showed why he is both a great asset — bringing the crowd to its feet with several dazzling passes — and a liability — he missed eight straight shots at one point. Smart finished 3 of 15 from the field and 3 of 10 from 3-point range. He registered 8 assists but also a team-high 6 turnovers.

Disappointingly, Smart hit the eject button once it became clear the Celtics weren’t going to win, purposefully getting tossed for giving the officials a piece of his mind with 10.8 seconds left.

This is a pattern for Smart, boiling over when things go bad. Earlier this season, he picked up a late tech in a loss to the Pacers and addressed the officials postgame. Fitzgerald also was on the crew that night.

He called out his coach and Tatum and Brown after a loss to the Bulls in the seventh game of the season. He boiled over in the locker room in The Bubble during the Eastern Conference finals against the Heat in 2020. He seriously injured his hand in January 2018 in Los Angeles after punching a glass picture frame in his hotel room.

Advertisement

The Celtics need to adopt less the demeanor of the flammable Smart or the constantly carping Tatum and more the one of their stoic, even-keeled coach.

Udoka has been matter-of-fact all year in his team’s need to block out the noise and play through poor or questionable calls. He addressed his players on it again after the game while acknowledging the inconsistency of the officiating.

“Our guys, like I said, didn’t play well through it,” said Udoka. “But on to the next. We’re going to have to deal with it in the playoffs. It’s not always going to go your way as far as calls from the officials.”

The Celtics can beat anyone in the East, but they must stop beating themselves with peevish displays.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.