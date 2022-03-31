With a nonstop work ethic, goalie Scott Einarson keeps Billerica boys’ lacrosse going

“[Einarson] just outworks everybody,” said Lavery, a 1978 Billerica graduate who stood in net when the program got its start in 1974.

The next morning, Einarson and Lavery were on Billerica’s turf field running through drills, as the Bryant-bound goalie continued to work on perfecting his craft.

A few hours after making 19 saves to lead the Billerica boys’ lacrosse team to an 8-4 state tournament win over Marblehead last June, Scott Einarson called his goalie coach, Tom Lavery , to ask if he could review film of his performance.

“If he finds a weakness, or a problem he has with a specific shot, he wants to work at it for hours. He’s never satisfied. He’s just so driven, it’s a joy to work with him and watch him play.”

Einarson picked up a goalie stick in first grade because he said he couldn’t run fast, but now second-year coach Ryan Nickerson says his junior captain could be the best player at any position he chose to play.

After going through a huge growth spurt in middle school, the 6-foot-2-inch Einarson followed his older brothers, Jared (’15) and James (’18), onto the Billerica varsity squad, and he was slotted to start as a freshman when the 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic.

He worked relentlessly throughout the offseason, then became one of the first sophomore captains in Billerica’s storied history, tallying 239 saves with a 71.2 save percentage to lead the Indians to the Division 2 North semifinals in 2021.

“Scottie was more ready than any kid I’ve seen coming into high school,” said Nickerson, who captained Billerica before graduating in 2010. “We haven’t had a guy that stepped on the field and could be one of the best in the league at his position at that age.”

Nickerson was a sophomore when Billerica last made the state final in 2008, and he remembers watching the program win its last state title in 2001. After five years as a JV coach and defensive coordinator, the Westfield State graduate became head coach in 2020, and he’s worked closely with Scott Einarson Sr. — the president of Billerica Youth Lacrosse — to keep the program on track by fostering young talent.

With 2021 Division 2 state champion Concord-Carlisle now in D1 and perennial powerhouse Medfield in D3 under the new statewide alignment, Billerica is now one of the top teams in D2 along with regional rival Reading, South Shore powers Duxbury and Scituate, and state finals mainstay Longmeadow.

Billerica will likely go only as far as Einarson can take them.

“[Einarson’s] the starting point. He’s our rock,” Nickerson said. “It’s one of those things where I don’t have to worry about that goalie position, which clears up a lot of time for different things. I have confidence in him helping run the defense, clearing the ball, and even training our younger goalies. It’s almost like having another coach.”

While he’s also a standout football player on the defensive line for Billerica, Einarson said lacrosse is his passion. He looks to not only follow the legacy of his older brothers, but also the legacy of talented Billerica goalies who went on to play high-level college lacrosse.

Einarson has grown up around elite players, and he occasionally is able to stay sharp by taking shots from former Billerica/UMass star Jeff Trainor, who was drafted in the third round of the Premier Lacrosse League draft in 2021. His next door neighbor, Tyler Canto, also starred in net for Billerica before playing at Towson.

Einarson made a verbal commitment to Bryant last November, but he still has two more seasons to serve as Billerica’s voice on defense.

“From a young age, I’ve tried to be a leader, it’s kind of my job as a goalie,” Einarson said. “I love the role. I know a lot of people don’t like the [hard shots] or the responsibilities, but there’s nothing better to me than making a save and feeling that adrenaline rush.”

Toward the end of last season, Billerica nearly pulled off an upset over eventual D1 state champion St. John’s Prep, thanks in no small part to Einarson’s 19 saves.

While his squad fell, 8-6, that loss is one of several key tests Nickerson hopes will prepare his young team for a deep run this spring.

In front of Einarson, Billerica features returning all-Merrimack Valley Conference pole Alex Lizotte, and newcomer Kyle Breitwieser. UMass Lowell-bound senior Connor Doherty anchors the midfield, and 6-4 lefty Dominic Terrazzano leads the attack.

“We haven’t gotten to where we wanted the last couple years, but this could be the year we bring a statement and hopefully a championship back to Billerica,” Einarson said. “This year I feel like we really have those pieces and we’re ready to compete with the big dogs now.”

Quick sticks

▪ In the statewide alignments in place for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, there are now four divisions in boys’ lacrosse, and reigning Division 3 champion Dover-Sherborn leads the prospective field in D4 along with Cohasset. Norwell, the D3 state finalist in 2021, looks to return to the championship, but will have stiff competition with Medfield shifting down to D3 along with Wayland and Foxborough. Last year’s D2 state champion Concord-Carlisle moves up to Division 1, while D1 powerhouse Duxbury shifts down to D2.

▪ Lincoln-Sudbury has left the Dual County League to play an independent schedule this season. The Warriors open with premier matchups against Needham, St. John’s Prep and BC High before playing in the annual Coaches’ Cup Tournament during April vacation. The Warriors are scheduled to play eight of the top 10 teams in the Globe’s preseason Top 20.

▪ North Andover coach Steve Zella and Chelmsford coach Sean Wright helped spearhead the formation of the Players’ Cup Invitational, an eight-team tournament that will take place April 19 at Needham, April 21 at Duxbury, and April 23 at North Andover. In addition to those host schools, the field will include Acton-Boxborough, Chelmsford, Reading, Melrose, and BC High.

Games to watch

Saturday, St. John’s Prep at Lincoln-Sudbury, 12 p.m. — The Eagles open their Division 1 title defense against the team they defeated in the Division 1 North final last spring.

Sunday, Needham at Lexington, 5 p.m. — Patrick Crogan, a senior midfielder headed to Georgetown, will lead the Minutemen against the visiting Rockets in a nonleague test.

Monday, Austin Prep at Reading, 4:30 p.m. — It’s a crosstown showdown between private and public, with Reading coming off another Division 2 North title and Austin Prep returning a host of talented players from its run to the D3 North semifinals.

Wednesday, Newburyport at Triton, 5 p.m. — The Clippers defeated Triton, 14-9, in the Division 3 North final last spring and will look to open their Cape Ann League schedule with a road win.

Thursday, BC High at Lincoln-Sudbury, 4:30 p.m. — The Warriors host another top 10 opponent to round out their first week of play, with defending Division 1 South champion BC High making the trek to Sudbury for a premier nonleague matchup.