BSO and a host of voices deliver a timely ‘War Requiem’

One might say the same of the composer. It has been 60 years since the dedication of the new Coventry Cathedral, 82 since Coventry’s original Gothic edifice was hollowed out by German bombs, and over a century since Owen was gunned down one week before the signing of the armistice that ended World War I. But as the Boston Symphony Orchestra, guest conductor Antonio Pappano, and a battalion of vocalists demonstrated on Thursday evening, time has not made the “War Requiem” into a museum piece. If anything, its resonance can only increase.

Benjamin Britten’s “War Requiem” was born into a trembling world. The year was 1962: the Bay of Pigs invasion had failed, the Vietnam War was escalating, and the Berlin Wall had sprung up practically overnight. Just a few months after the premiere, the Cuban Missile Crisis would see the world on the brink of catastrophic nuclear war. And as Europe continued its long recovery from the devastation of World War II, the staunchly pacifist Britten was given free rein to write a piece for the consecration of Coventry Cathedral’s new sanctuary. The composer, by then well established, produced not the song of hope and glory nor the solemn expression of faith that one might expect from such a situation. The “War Requiem” is visceral and confrontational, interweaving the traditional Latin Mass for the Dead and the powerful verses of World War I poet Wilfred Owen, who unflinchingly described and condemned the horrors of the trenches. “All the poet can do today is warn,” Britten quoted Owen on the title page of the Requiem.

Advertisement

It’s not too often that Symphony Hall feels small, even when a Mahler or Shostakovich-sized orchestra crowds onto the stage. But the personnel for the “War Requiem” managed to make the space feel not just small, but claustrophobic. Four risers’ worth of Tanglewood Festival Chorus spanning the width of the stage at the back, with soprano soloist Amanda Majeski planted in the center of the bottom riser, and an excellent children’s chorus chiming in from offstage to eerie effect. In front of them, the BSO divided into a full orchestra and a chamber orchestra, with numerous guest players to pad the sections.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Pappano, a veteran opera conductor, kept a tight handle on the supersized ensemble’s dynamics without sacrificing an ounce of expression or intensity. As a result, even a muted rat-a-tat from the snare drum or uneasy buzz from the low strings felt overwhelming in spirit if not in loudness. As a result, when Pappano unleashed a fortissimo during the “Sanctus” movement and the brass instruments screamed like flying shells, it felt not like an ending but a waypoint along the Requiem’s long emotional crescendo.

Advertisement

Then, at front and center were the haunting duo of English tenor Ian Bostridge and German baritone Matthias Goerne, who rendered an arresting portrait of the unknown soldier through Owen’s verses and their unique voices — Bostridge’s ethereal angularity contrasting with Goerne’s mighty, earthy roar.

Majeski was in electrifying form in her BSO debut; the American soprano’s voice soaring over the combined forces of the orchestras and chorus and all but punching her return ticket to Symphony Hall in a future season. The orchestra had intended to mark the 60th anniversary of the Requiem by featuring the same international composition of soloists (Russia, England, Germany) that Britten had intended for the premiere, but Russian soprano Albina Shagimuratova pulled out of the performance in early March citing doctors’ advice in light of her pregnancy.

Advertisement

One wonders what the tenor of the performance would have been had Shagimuratova or another Russian soprano taken the stage. Listening to the “War Requiem” at this moment, it’s impossible to avoid connecting it to the ongoing war in Ukraine, and the BSO made that connection explicit. The “War Requiem” performances were formally dedicated to the people of Ukraine and “all those resisting the invasion of their sovereign country,” and every jacket, blouse, and dress on stage sported a blue-and-yellow ribbon. (Thursday evening’s performance opened with Ukraine’s heroic national anthem as well, performed by the orchestra and chorus.)

But there were no heroes in the “Requiem,” and no victors; only lost life and lost innocence, with a vexing tritone motif thoroughly dogging the piece’s every turn. After Bostridge and Goerne’s voices joined in “Let us sleep now” — the final words of Owen’s “Strange Meeting” — and the chorus intoned the “Requiescant in pace,” the resolution offered by the final major chord sounded entirely temporary, as if the slightest movement could break it. History may not repeat, but it certainly rhymes, and the Requiem’s rhymes rang true.

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

At Symphony Hall, March 31. Repeats April 2. www.bso.org

A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten.