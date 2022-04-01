Dennis Lehane bringing ‘Black Bird’ to Apple TV+

Dennis Lehane, the Boston-born author of “Mystic River” and “Shutter Island,” has a new limited series coming to Apple TV+. Called “Black Bird,” the six-episode show is based on the true crime memoir “In with the Devil: A Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption” by James Keene and Hillel Levin. It will premiere on July 8.

Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, Sepideh Moafi, Greg Kinnear, and Ray Liotta are in the cast. Egerton plays a high school football star and policeman’s son who’s convicted of dealing drugs. He is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, but he is given another option: Enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane, befriend a suspected serial killer, get him to confess where he buried the bodies, and walk free.

Taron Egerton plays a high school football star and policeman’s son who’s convicted of dealing drugs but can earn his release from prison by getting a suspected serial killer to say where the bodies are buried. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/file

