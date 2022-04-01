‘Hard to get much better’: What you need to know about the March jobs report

The unemployment rate slipped to 3.6 percent, just 0.1 percentage point above its pre-pandemic low at the start of 2020.

The US Labor Department said on Friday that employers added a solid 431,000 jobs in March as the Omicron surge abated and more people went back to work.

At least the job market is in good shape.

And other key indicators also painted a robust employment picture: the labor force expanded, wages moved higher, and the number of people who said they couldn’t work or look for job because of COVID-19 disruptions fell.

“Hard to get much better than the March jobs report,” said Matthew Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management in Boston.

The jobs report capped a week in which other economic data weren’t so upbeat. Inflation is continuing to run at a 40-year high, driven by necessities such as gasoline and food, 30-year fixed mortgage rates are approaching 5 percent, and employers continue to struggle to find enough workers.

On Thursday, the Labor Department said job openings at the end of February stood at 11.3 million, near the record set in December.

The combination of strong growth and surging consumer prices has put the Federal Reserve in a bind. The central bank last month boosted its benchmark interest rate by a quarter ofof a percentage point, the first increase in three years, in a bid to cool off inflation. The latest unemployment news has many Fed watchers saying policy makers could opt for a half-point increase at its next meeting in May and again throughout the year.

“This is an economy and labor markets overheating, the Fed has to accelerate” its tightening, Jeffrey Rosenberg, senior portfolio manager for systematic multi-strategy at BlackRock Inc., said on Bloomberg Television.

US stocks were little changed following the Labor Department report, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose 0.1 percentage point to 2.44 percent.

The increase in nonfarm payrolls last month fell short of economists’ forecasts, but totals for January and February were revised higher by a combined 95,000 jobs. Employers have added an average of 541,000 jobs in the past 12 months, compared with a pre-COVID rate of 164,000 a month in 2019. There were 1.6 million fewer jobs in March than in February 2020, a gap of 1 percent.

The labor force expanded as more people found work or started a job search. The labor force participation rate — the percentage of the adult population in the work force — inched up to 62.3 percent in March, but it remains below levels seen during the recovery from the Greater Recession, helping explain why employers can’t fill all their open positions.

Average hourly wages jumped 5.6 percent over a year ago. While in normal times that would be a phenomenal increase, it wasn’t enough to keep up with inflation, which rose 6.4 percent in February by the Fed’s preferred measure, the Personal Consumption Expenditures index.

Economic growth, which hit a 6.9 percent annualized rate in the fourth quarter, is expected to slow to a more sustainable 2.5 percent for the first three months of the year, according to Brian Bethune, an economist at Boston College.

“The Ukraine war and subsequent volatility in oil and other commodity prices. . . will inevitably throw not only considerable noise, but also some sand into the machinery of growth in the first half of 2022,” he said.

But Bethune is optimistic that the Fed will be able to contain inflation without jacking up interests too high and triggering a recession.

The Fed “is on the right track in terms of normalizing interest rates and taming the inflation lion in a complex global economic environment dominated mainly by supply side and war shocks,” he said.









