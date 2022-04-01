Mass General Brigham withdraws plans for suburban surgical centers

The move came after the state Department of Public Health staff declined to endorse the expansions in Woburn, Westborough and Westwood, according to Mass General Brigham. The department staff, however gave it support to the company plans for a $1.9 billion expansion at Mass General Hospital in Boston, which would include two new towers and 94 additional beds, and also backed a $150.1 million planned renovation and expansion of Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital.

Mass General Brigham on Friday withdrew a controversial proposal to build three outpatient surgical centers in suburbs outside Boston, a plan that had drawn oppitition from competitors, insurers and community organizations.

Advertisement

The DPH staff recommendations are a good indicator of how the Public Health Council will vote on the projects next month, the final hurdle needed to make way for the projects.

“Mass General Brigham remains dedicated to transforming care delivery so that our patients receive the right care in the right place at a lower cost,” Anne Klibanski, CEO of Mass General Brigham, in a statement. “We will continue to honor our commitment to provide the best care to the 227,000 patients we currently serve at Mass General Brigham affected by the Department of Public Health’s decision.’'

The decision eliminates the most controversial aspect of Mass General Brigham’s plans, which state agencies said would increase health care costs in the state.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Jessica Bartlett can be reached at jessica.bartlett@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByJessBartlett.