Remote work steadily declines in US, but some resist return to office

At the height of the pandemic lockdowns in May 2020, more than one-third of US workers were doing their jobs at least partly from home, shifting perceptions of workplace flexibility. Ever since, the share of workers telecommuting because of COVID-19 has steadily declined, falling to 22.7 percent of the workforce in February 2021 and 10 percent last month, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Now those numbers appear likely to dip lower. Many employers have heightened their calls for workers to come to the office in recent weeks, with companies including Goldman Sachs, Meta, Microsoft, and Chevron asking some employees back, even as COVID case counts begin to climb again in some areas and mask mandates drop.