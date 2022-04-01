VW snubs Deutsche Bank for lead role on one of Germany’s biggest-ever IPOs

The initial public offering of iconic sports-car maker Porsche, which is poised to be one of Germany’s biggest-ever IPOs, is missing the country’s biggest bank, Deutsche Bank.
Volkswagen picked an all-American lineup, snubbing European banks, to lead the planned share sale, which could value Porsche at as much as 90 billion euros ($100 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.
The choice of Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Citigroup as joint global coordinators is another reminder of just how strong Wall Street’s grip on European equity capital markets has become. US banks have taken the top five underwriting slots on equity offerings in the wider Europe, Middle East, and Africa region for the last two years, data compiled by Bloomberg show.
VW’s decision in particular to omit Deutsche Bank, long a mainstay in the boardrooms of Germany’s blue-chip companies, surprised both the advisers that won the coveted top-line mandates and those that pitched and missed out, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private matters.
Deutsche Bank made a big push for a lead role. Its Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing, who’s credited with stabilizing the German lender over the past several years, got involved with a pre-recorded video message to VW, the people said.
Other CEOs including JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon and Goldman’s David Solomon also filmed messages to go with their firms’ pitches, the people said. Goldman’s pitch included a video montage of bank employees waxing lyrical about how they love their Porsches, the people said.