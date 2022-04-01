VW snubs Deutsche Bank for lead role on one of Germany’s biggest-ever IPOs

The initial public offering of iconic sports-car maker Porsche, which is poised to be one of Germany’s biggest-ever IPOs, is missing the country’s biggest bank, Deutsche Bank.

Volkswagen picked an all-American lineup, snubbing European banks, to lead the planned share sale, which could value Porsche at as much as 90 billion euros ($100 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.

The choice of Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Citigroup as joint global coordinators is another reminder of just how strong Wall Street’s grip on European equity capital markets has become. US banks have taken the top five underwriting slots on equity offerings in the wider Europe, Middle East, and Africa region for the last two years, data compiled by Bloomberg show.