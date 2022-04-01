White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is said to be in talks to join MSNBC

While the details of her role are still being discussed, the negotiations have centered on an arrangement in which she could host shows both for MSNBC and for Peacock, the streaming platform of MSNBC’s parent, NBCUniversal. Psaki could also make regular appearances on other MSNBC shows as well as on NBC News, the people said.

Psaki could leave the White House as soon as next month, one of the people said.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, is in advanced talks with MSNBC to join the network after she leaves the Biden administration, according to two people familiar with the negotiations.

Although a deal is not yet finalized and could still fall apart, Psaki is now only talking with NBCUniversal officials, the two people said. CNN had also been pursuing bringing Psaki aboard, one of them said.

Axios earlier reported the news of Psaki’s discussions with NBC.

In a statement, the White House said, “We don’t have anything to confirm about Jen’s length of planned service or any consideration about future plans. Jen is here and working hard every day on behalf of the president to get you the answers to the questions that you have, and that’s where her focus is.”

Psaki joined the Biden administration as the president’s first press secretary. She had previously worked as White House communications director during the Obama administration and had been the chief spokesperson for John Kerry when he was secretary of state.

Psaki revived the daily White House briefing, a tradition that mostly fell by the wayside in the Trump years, and has won praise for her adroit, if sometimes evasive, handling of reporters’ questions.

Her spiky exchanges with Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy are often shared widely on social media platforms. On TikTok, the phrase “Psaki Bomb” is invoked by liberals who enjoy seeing her rebukes to Doocy’s queries.

Earlier this year, NBC also hired Vice President Kamala Harris’ former spokesperson, Symone D. Sanders, to host a show for MSNBC and Peacock.