Harry Styles’ lead single from third album, ‘Harry’s House,’ goes in a new direction

The track’s accompanying music video racked up more than 13.5 million YouTube views since its release Thursday night. The video, directed by Ukrainian-born Tanu Muino , is a surreal jaunt through a series of homey spaces, where Styles and a woman keep trying to connect — chasing each other on a spinning, playground-like platform, standing shirtless by the pool, rolling around in an art-filled room — as Styles sings, “You know it’s not the same as it was.”

The onetime boy band member shot to the top of the iTunes charts after he released his lead single, “As It Was,” from his much-anticipated third solo album, “Harry’s House” on Thursday. The 13-track studio album is set for a May 20 release date, and is the first new music Styles has released since his 2019 sophomore album, “Fine Line.”

The song, written by Styles and established collaborators Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson, earned critical praise upon its release. Rolling Stone dubbed the song “Eighties-style synth-pop,” calling it “unlike anything he’s done before musically.” NPR declared that the tune was “perfect for racing down Pacific Coast Highway with the top down,” and GQ called it a “cry-bop” that is “an anthem for the pandemic generation.”

Hawk-eyed fans quickly noticed that there might be a lyrical nod to Styles’ rumored romantic partner, actor and director Olivia Wilde. In the bridge of the song, Styles sings, “Leave America, two kids follow her,” a possible reference to Wilde’s two children, Otis and Daisy, whom she shares with her ex, “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis. Rumors that Wilde and Styles had coupled up began in January 2021, when the pair was photographed holding hands at a California wedding (People reported that Sudeikis and Wilde were splitting in November of 2020).

Styles announced “Harry’s House” on March 23 following a series of clues posted to a website, Twitter account, and Instagram account all called “You Are Home,” which fans linked to the Grammy-winning singer. When the 28-year-old British heartthrob officially announced the album last week, he also revealed its cover art, which shows Styles, donning a flowy white top and flared jeans, standing in a room where all the furniture is upside down.

The album may be called “Harry’s House,” but for the foreseeable future, Styles will be a world traveler. In June, he will kick off the international leg of “Love on Tour,” which played Boston’s TD Garden last October. He is also set to star opposite “Black Widow” actress Florence Pugh in the film “Don’t Worry Darling,” (directed by Wilde) coming out Sept. 23, as well as the film “My Policeman,” which wrapped up filming on June 16.

