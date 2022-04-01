I want him to be in better shape

Q. Weight has been a big issue in my marriage of almost 30 years, and I’d love your take on how to handle our current situation. We got together at 21 and were both somewhat overweight. He’s a big eater, and I ate along with him and gained a ton of weight. He gained weight as well, but not as drastically as I did. The weight caused fertility issues for me and so much unhappiness. I finally found the courage to have weight loss surgery 12 years ago, lost most of my excess weight, bounced up some after a while, and lost a lot again over the last few years with a better diet and exercise. I get 8,000 to 10,000 steps every day walking the dogs, go to a personal trainer, and try to watch what I eat. I have lost weight, but it’s more that I’m much more comfortable in my body and so much healthier.

My husband, meanwhile, is now obese, does not exercise at all even though he has time (in our many years together, he has hardly ever exercised or expressed any interest in fitness), and does not seem to care at all about making healthy choices in his diet. He’s on multiple meds for blood pressure and cholesterol, a sleep apnea machine, and has erectile dysfunction. Just going up the stairs leaves him gasping for breath. We’re both in our mid-50s, and I’m so concerned about his health, frustrated about the sexual problems, and annoyed when he lectures the kids about their food choices. The kids worry about his health too. When I try to talk to him about taking care of his health, he gets defensive. I rarely talk to him about it because I’m embarrassed about my struggles and feel I’m being hypocritical.

During the 18 years before I became healthier, he always supported and loved me, told me I was attractive, was really fine about it, so I feel terrible that I am NOT fine with his obesity. I want him to make big diet changes and get exercise so he has a long and healthy life but also, selfishly, because I am turned off by his weight and am hoping the sexual problems will be resolved.

I’ve worked so hard on my weight and health, and I find myself not respecting him when he sits down to a huge plate of unhealthy takeout and spends every weekend in front of the TV. Is there a way to get through to him? I thought that modeling healthy behavior might help but nothing has changed over the three-plus years that I’ve been really careful about diet and exercise. Should I resign myself to watching as his health continues to decline? Work on myself so I am more accepting and loving?

10,000 STEPS

A. You’ve been clear that you haven’t mastered the art of self-care. You’re still working on it and figuring out how to be good to your body. You can ask him for help with that, and tell him you want to live a long life with him. That means you’d like to seek professional help — for both of you. It’s time to see a specialist who deals with diet, nutrition, sex, and health. Someone who knows how partners can figure this out together.

The thing is, most people do not want to feel like they’re being watched and judged while they eat. You can’t govern this or stand over him, replacing his takeout with an apple. A nutritionist, certain doctors, a therapist — someone who helps with the emotional side of dietary health — can talk about managing expectations and making small adjustments to routines, as opposed to a situation where one of you has to follow the other’s rules.

This starts with you telling him you’re worried about yourself. He’s not responding to your concerns about him, but he does seem to care about your feelings. The status quo makes you anxious. Frankly, it makes you sad. He seems more interested in loving you than taking better care of his own body, so lead with that. You’re scared and unhappy and want help. It’s not selfish to say it.

In the end, he has to want to make change, and he won’t necessarily do it on your timeline. Talking to a professional should help you both figure out what it means to modify habits without being on the same page about how and when.

This is not easy stuff. It’s about undoing decades of consistent behavior. That’s why it’s a good time to have these conversations in front of a third party. Call your insurance company and doctor and find out what’s possible.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Can you perhaps identify what part of your journey toward health felt the best to you, and try to get him on board for that aspect? You seem to love to go on walks and visit a personal trainer. Perhaps you can entice him along for dog walking, and make it a time for you both to have good conversations. Not just about the kids, but about life, and goals, and motivations. If he sees a bit of improvement in his overall health and obesity, he may be willing to go a little further with you.

HIKERGALNH128





While I totally understand your frustrations, you’ve got to really tread lightly. He probably needs a mental health professional to help him with his depression, self-destructive attitude, and low self-esteem. Even though you are correct, it will backfire coming from you as his wife. You can’t win. Does he have a special, tender relationship with one of his kids? Maybe one of them can ask him to see a doctor. This needs to be handled calmly, quietly, and respectfully. As Meredith pointed out, this is a sad situation. Any hint of judgment, shaming, or angry vibes will send him deeper into his padded cocoon.

WINDCHYME29





I hope you can get through to him. My wife and I aren’t perfect, but we do support each other when it comes to healthy eating and getting exercise. I want to be a “fit” grandparent someday. Watching out for your partner is tougher love than enabling. I wish you luck.

VISIGOTH44

Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.