Taste of Iceland festival to bring Nordic culture to Boston

“What we are trying to achieve with this is to create and strengthen the overall awareness of Iceland and its products and its services,” said Daníel Oddsson, a project manager at Inspired by Iceland, the marketing organization that presents the festival.

The Taste of Iceland festival is returning to Boston April 7-11, bringing with it the food, music, and literature of the Nordic nation. Local businesses like the Brattle Theatre and Cheeky Monkey Brewing Co. will join in the five-day Scandinavian shindig.

One of the main features of the festival is the pop-up menu at Cheeky Monkey. From April 7-10, beginning at 5 p.m., the Fenway brewery will offer a spin on Icelandic fare, including a seafood taco flight, a grilled rack of lamb, and a smoked chocolate stout, made in house and inspired by last year’s eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano. All the ingredients will be flown in from Iceland then prepared by Icelandic chef Viktor Örn Andrésson and Cheeky Monkey head chef Wagner Sousa.

“There’s a huge culinary scene right now in Iceland that is starting to grow, and we’re really lucky to be part of that,” said Cheeky Monkey general manager Joe Spano. “It’s really one of those best-kept secrets.”

Icelandic chef Viktor Örn Andrésson preparing a dish. Andrésson will help to helm a pop-up menu of Icelandic fare at the Cheeky Monkey Brewing Co. as part of the Taste of Iceland festival in Boston. Courtesy of Inspired by Iceland

Other events, which are free and first-come-first-serve, include an “elemental sound bath” at the Down Under School of Yoga in Cambridge, a screening of the 2021 Icelandic film “Cop Secret” at the Brattle in Harvard Square, and the Reykjavik Calling Concert at downtown entertainment venue Royale, featuring musicians Bríet and Axel Flóvent.

Alibi Bar & Lounge in the Liberty Hotel will host a cocktail-making class using Icelandic spirits on April 7, and the SoWa Power Station will present an exhibition of photographs by Chris Burkard from his dozens of trips to Iceland on April 10.

On April 8, at Trident Booksellers & Cafe, the first lady of Iceland, Eliza Reid, will host an in-person reading of her book, “Secrets of the Sprakkar,” which focuses on gender equality in Iceland. There will also be a conversation between Reid and author Geraldine Brooks.

“I’m honored and excited to be taking part in the Taste of Iceland festival in Boston,” said Reid in a statement to the Globe. “You may not be able to breathe in our pristine air or actually hike on a glacier or a black sand beach while you’re in Boston, but during this festival you’ll meet memorable Icelandic people and learn so much about our country, our progressive values, and our culture.”

A full calendar and description of events can be found at inspiredbyiceland.com.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com