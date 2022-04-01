TikTok-famous makeup artist Mikayla Nogueira to make a stop at the Pru

This Saturday, TikTok-viral makeup artist Mikayla Nogueira will make an appearance in Boston, stopping by the Sephora in the Prudential Center from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. to celebrate the launch of her collaboration with skin care company Glow Recipe .

“I want to meet my Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire — whoever’s coming to Boston, I want to meet you this Saturday,” said Nogueira in a TikTok video promoting the event. “The people who support me from New England, I’m not trying to be biased, but you’re my [expletive] favorites.”

To meet Nogueira at Sephora, visitors must purchase $25 or more of beauty brand Glow Recipe products.

Advertisement

The influencer also curated a $48 three-piece skin care kit, Glow Essentials by Mikayla, which was made available on Glow Recipe’s and Sephora’s websites in late March, and dropped Friday in Sephora stores.

Nogueira, a Massachusetts native, began posting to her TikTok account, @mikaylanogueira, in March 2020, quickly gaining a dedicated fanbase, in no small part due to love of her thick Boston accent. Even singer and Rare Beauty founder Selena Gomez admitted that Nogueira’s catchphrase, “what’s poppin’?,” didn’t have the same ring to it when she said it in a 2021 TikTok.

Nogueira has since racked up more than 11.3 million TikTok followers, who tune in to watch her product reviews, beauty tutorials, and — oh, yeah, her meeting Rihanna two weeks ago.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com