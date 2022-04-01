Blind date: ‘She loves boating. I get very seasick.’

Go on an in-person or virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid .

HER PERFECT SATURDAY: Dinner and dancing

WHEN SHE IS HAPPIEST: By the water

JOHN G.: 65 / state worker

HIS PERFECT SATURDAY: Dinner and swing dancing

HIS HOBBIES: Big band jazz drumming

7 P.M. THE BLUE OX, LYNN

SHORE LEAVE

Lisa I worked all day, then I walked with my girlfriend and got my courage up. Of course, picking out my outfit, doing my hair, putting on makeup, and, most important, wearing the right bra!

Advertisement

John I got a manicure. Dressed in a suit and tie.

Lisa I was 10 minutes late. The weather was raining and foggy and I had never been to Lynn before. I missed the turn and got lost. Then I couldn’t find parking. So when I arrived I was a bit frazzled.

John She was a half-hour late.

Lisa The host brought me to the table. Very classy guy. Dressed up nice with a suit, tie, and cuff links. Looking sharp.

John They brought her to the table. She was pretty and friendly. I like women with blond hair.

CASTAWAYS

Lisa We both work in the financial field. We both live on the North Shore. We are fun and positive people. Of course, we are both good-looking.

John We talked about my musical background. Her work history. The conversation was enjoyable.

Lisa I got rigatoni Bolognese. The service was great. The cheesecake was to die for. We were both very proper at dinner. My mom would be proud.

John [We talked about] our life histories, marriages, kids. Family history. [I knew it wasn’t going to work] when she started talking about her ex-husband.

Lisa He was very sweet and honest. The conversation flowed. I learned a lot about him in two hours. He isn’t a couch potato. I thought, This isn’t the type of guy I usually go out with but I am having a great time. So, time to change things up in my life and give him a whirl. He did mention ballroom dancing, which would be fun.

Advertisement

John She loves boating. I get very seasick.

Lisa I did mention that I am a huge boater. I guess he gets motion sickness and is not a great swimmer. But they have medication and a life jacket for that. So, it’s all good.

John When she asked me if I could swim, I said no. . . . Then she said, “Well, we’ll put those little kid arm floaties on you.” There were a few other times during the evening where she made fun of me. It was all in humor, however, I do not like that.

CAPSIZING

Lisa We were the only two left in the restaurant. I suggested that it was time to go. He walked me to my car and stole my leftovers, so I had no lunch the next day. It was a very foggy night and we both had work in the morning, so we said good night and off we went.

John It was late. I walked her to her car.

Lisa There was no good night kiss (although he asked) but kissing in a parking lot really isn’t my style. He did text me a lovely text before he went to dreamland.

Advertisement

John She seemed tired and was kind of upset about the long drive. [We had a] good night hug.

Lisa He must make the move. A lady in my book waits for the man to call and plan the second date.

John No.

POST-MORTEM

Lisa / B

John / C

Go on an in-person or virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application. Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid.



