Five things to do in and around Boston, April 4-10

Facing a moral dilemma? Visit the WBUR CitySpace event venue for a discussion with The Good Place creator Michael Schur. The writer and producer will discuss his new book, How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question, and also sign copies. In-person tickets from $15, virtual and student tickets $5. 6:30 p.m. wbur.org/events

Thursday-Sunday

Jazz Hands

Dozens of musicians will converge for the 11th Annual Arlington Jazz Festival, with four days of events at various town venues. Headliner Mark Walker and Friends featuring Randy Brecker will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Regent Theatre in Arlington. Tickets range from free to $50, depending on the act and venue. Find schedule, prices at arlingtonjazz.org.

Friday and Saturday

Honoring Kerouac

Explore music and art at The Town and The City Festival in downtown Lowell. Named after Jack Kerouac’s first published novel, the event pays homage to the Lowell native and showcases artists and musicians at several locations. Ticket prices range from free to $25. Find schedule and prices at thetownandthecityfestival.com.

Saturday

Comics, Costumes, and Creatives

Legendary and local comic book artists. An art show. Cosplayers. Photo-ops. A costume contest with a $1,000 prize. Wicked Comic Con, at The Westin Boston Seaport District, will have it all. Festivities run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with a 21-plus after-party at Laugh Boston. Convention tickets are $22; free admission for kids 12 and younger. wickedcomiccon.com

Saturday and Sunday

Champs for a Cure

Head to the Bright-Landry Hockey Center in Allston to be awed by world-class skaters and support a good cause. Now in its 50th year, the Evening With Champions exhibition will be hosted by Olympians Emily Hughes and Paul Wylie and raise money for the Jimmy Fund. Tickets from $27, with discounts available. Shows at 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. aneveningwithchampions.org

