Style Watch

Home design ideas: Making a living room into a true multifunctional space

Smart planning and a vintage rug lay the groundwork for a great spot for entertaining, studying, and relaxing in this West Hartford condo.

By Marni Elyse Katz Globe Correspondent,Updated April 1, 2022, 27 minutes ago
The room in the client's condo was small, so the design had to be efficient and eye-catching.Jane Beiles

Georgia Zikas’ newlywed clients asked her to turn the living area of their West Hartford condo into a gorgeous, multipurpose space for entertaining, studying, and relaxing. Given the room’s small size, the design had to be efficient and eye-catching. “One of my superpowers is space planning,” Zikas says. “When I saw the nook, I thought: Banquette.” To create a collected feel, the designer started with a 1920s Heriz rug. One owner has several guitars, she says, “So I played off the notion of the traditional rugs you see scattered on the stage at a classic rock concert.”

1 The freestanding banquette with channel stitching does double duty as a dining table and a desk. “It can be repurposed in a foyer, a breakfast room, or at the foot of a bed if they move to a larger place,” Zikas says.

2 A 48-inch, marble-topped table replaced a chunky wooden one that dominated the room. “The pedestal has a lovely glow and ties to the mirrors,” Zikas says.

3 To take advantage of the room’s only window, Zikas hung a large mirror over the banquette. The gilded frame infuses an Old World vibe. The drum shade keeps the gold-framed light fixture feeling casual.

4 Velvety performance fabric on the sofa stands up to the couple’s two cats, while the dark blue color adds visual weight. The leather storage ottoman from local maker Oak & Velvet holds throws, sheet music, and such.

5 Partial to using small-batch textiles to elevate a space, Zikas curated a mix of custom pillows then snuck one in from HomeGoods. “If you use feather-filled inserts, it’s hard to tell which are the expensive ones,” she says.

6 The designer brought the couple to J. Namnoun Rug Gallery in Hartford to find the antique rug that kicked off the feel of the space.

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

