Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

Interesting Perspective (“The Danger Coming From Inside the House,” February 13) about the indoor pollution we create. I am delighted to note that one of author Greg Harris’s means of addressing it is adding plants. “Cracking” the windows is also good. Another idea, which I do on all but the very coldest days: first thing in the morning, when the outside air is cleanest (presumably, and at least out in the wooded suburbs), go around the house, significantly open a window on each wall, then repeat the circuit to close them. It takes very little time, encourages some cross-ventilation, and the freshness of the air is delicious!

Ann Somers

Brookline, New Hampshire

I think it’s important for homeowners to know that gas stoves can create air quality issues. Families with young children should be aware, as kids are more prone to developing respiratory issues. And, with a gas stove, you are still depending on fossil fuel; switching to electric — or induction! — and opting into renewable energy through your utility, and/or offsetting your electricity use with rooftop solar, would go a long way toward reducing that dependence.

hat19

This was a frightening article — more things to worry about in our environment! Fortunately, we have an electric stove, toaster oven, etc., but we heat with oil. We live in a house with a two-car garage underneath our two bedrooms, which has been terrific for keeping our cars warm in the winter. However, I

assume we have been breathing fossil fuel emissions that float up to the rooms above. If we were to stay in this house, it would probably be wise to invest in a couple of mini-splits for heat and air, and park the cars outside!

Linda Layman

Hamilton

Most people who live close to traffic and cook with gas stoves will not die of the things listed here — but we all will die of something. Live your life in moderation and stop looking around every nook and cranny for evils. Stress can kill too.

edsox15

Every advance in improving our environment probably started with someone noticing some area of pollution and then finding ways to rectify it through legislation and through people no longer accepting casual pollution. Anyone else out there remember lead gasoline and the old cars spewing exhaust? We’ve come a long way, but have a long way to go.

liberal to a degree

Words to Live By

Wanted to write and say how much I enjoyed this Connections (“Love Note,” February 13). I read it three times over the course of two days. Beautiful! Reminded me how much my husband loved me.

Lucy Bramanti

Burlington

In 1965, two friends and I took a hiatus from our jobs and traveled throughout Europe for three months. At the time, I had met the man I was going to marry. He promised to write, as did I. He and others had our itinerary, so, as there were no cellphones then, one would use the American Express offices in major cities to receive mail from the States. And mail I got — lots of love letters and notes from my intended. I have them still in a box nearby. Over the years (we will celebrate 55 years together this year), I have used these love letters as a reaffirmation of our commitment to one another. I have tactile proof of his love for me. Pen and ink on paper! Lucky me!

Mary Jane Quinn

Reading

Heartwarming and comforting to read on a cozy, snowy Sunday morning in this chaotic, too-much-technology, yet still beautiful, handwritten, world.

Jill Sylvester

Hanover

What a touching and lovely story.

Mary Anne Pozzo

Canton

I loved a man who lived 3,000 miles away. We had shared but one kiss, and then parted with so much left unsaid. I didn’t know if I would ever see him again; long-distance phone calls were expensive. We wrote. Carefully, I think, keeping it light, friendly. Months later, he dropped a remark that went deep into my heart: He had saved all my letters, and reread them. Of course, I had done the same. Last year we reread all them aloud in bed, sorted by date, one or two a night. It took almost eight weeks. We’ve been married almost 34 years. I wouldn’t change a thing.

Wendie A. Howland

Pocasset

Loved this piece! I even posted it on my Facebook page.

Abby Woodbury

Brookline

Put the note in a frame as a gift to [the couple] (with a copy of this column attached to the back, for future generations to put it in context), stains and all. It would be a lovely token of their relationship.

Tackjoan

Concerns on Campus

Great article by Wendy Fischman and Howard Gardner on the issues facing college students today (“No, College Students Aren’t Obsessed With Free Speech. Here’s What They Do Worry About,” February 20). I am the father of four college graduates, with master’s degrees, and eight grandchildren of whom four so far have graduated college. This article is right on and I am sending it to my children and grandchildren. The one thing I want to emphasize is that you don’t go to college to get a job — you go to college to learn how to learn.

Bernie Cronin

Gloucester

I think the authors might wish to differentiate undergraduates from students in graduate programs. I am a site visitor for the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association, which accredits professional doctoral programs. These programs make it clear from the start that they expect all of their students to graduate and succeed, and view their role as helping students do just that. When our site visiting team interviewed nearly all the programs’ students in residence, they confirmed this. We found little anxiety over grades. They make it clear that the program’s faculty and other resources are present to help students who have problems. They also monitor student progress closely and actively intervene if they spot a problem. I wish more of this could take place at the undergraduate level.

Steve Schwartz

retired professor of psychology, University of Massachusetts Boston

I went to Texas A&M University in 1970. I was convinced you needed to make straight A’s. Well, more like coerced — to get into vet school you will need to make A’s because the competition is fierce. For a 17-year-old, that is powerful stuff. All I could think of was not making an A in one course. That’s all it would take to completely ruin my life. I would love to see this fixed so no one else will suffer.

Mikel Parkhurst

Red Oak, Texas

Thinking that college should ONLY be about establishing a vocation, a résumé, building a career, that really shortchanges younger generations, and also continues to erode any curiosity about different ideas. Education should be a lifelong activity, cherished for what it is in and of itself, rather than just a means to a bigger paycheck. College has been, and still has the potential to be, a period of “pause and exploration” between being a child and being a full-fledged, working, contributing adult. A chance to try things, take courses, attend special events or talks that one might otherwise not have been exposed to. Fostering the development of thoughtful, attentive, open-minded, curious adults will only make our society better.

ModernMetta

