For sale: Condos with two porches, in Belmont and Jamaica Plain

CONDO FEE $179 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $295,000 in 2007

PROS With an east-facing porch off the front stairwell, this unit — on the second floor of a 1911 three-family near the Cambridge line — offers a side of morning sunshine with your coffee. Enter through a good-sized mudroom to find bay windows and hardwood floors in the open living and dining rooms; the latter also features a built-in china cabinet. A walk-through closet offers hidden storage and a secret second passage to the main hallway, where two bedrooms share an updated bath. The sunny kitchen offers a full pantry, plus access to the west-facing porch in back. There’s storage and shared laundry in the basement. Unit includes one deeded parking space. CONS Kitchen is dated; condo trust has limited cash reserves.

The living room of 14 Marion Road #2, Belmont. handout

David Hurley, BHHS Commonwealth, 617-285-1522, David.Hurley@commonmoves.com

$599,000

6 LOURDES AVENUE #3 / JAMAICA PLAIN

The covered porch attached to 6 Lourdes Avenue #3, Jamaica Plain. handout

SQUARE FEET 1,063

CONDO FEE $225 a month

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $495,000 in 2017

PROS This top-floor unit crowns a 1905 three-decker near Franklin Park, the Green Street MBTA station, and the Southwest Corridor Park bicycle path. The entry foyer leads to a dining room with chair rail and a built-in china cabinet. French doors off the adjacent living room open to a bright bedroom or office with access to the covered front deck. Two more bedrooms flank a newer bath, while the kitchen features granite counters, hardwood floors, and a deep pantry with full-size washer and dryer. Off the back hallway, find another spacious porch, this one facing south. There’s a private storage room in the recently repointed basement, and the unit includes deeded driveway parking and roof rights. CONS No yard; the third bedroom feels like an office.

The living room of 6 Lourdes Avenue #3, Jamaica Plain. handout

Eric Glassoff, Coldwell Banker, 617-233-6210, Eric.Glassoff@NEMoves.com





