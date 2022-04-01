fb-pixel Skip to main content
On the Block

For sale: Condos with two porches, in Belmont and Jamaica Plain

These homes feature both front and back decks so you can follow the sun.

By Jon Gorey Globe Correspondent,Updated April 1, 2022, 28 minutes ago
One of the decks attached to 14 Marion Road #2, Belmont.handout

$485,000

14 MARION ROAD #2 / BELMONT

SQUARE FEET 955

CONDO FEE $179 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $295,000 in 2007

PROS With an east-facing porch off the front stairwell, this unit — on the second floor of a 1911 three-family near the Cambridge line — offers a side of morning sunshine with your coffee. Enter through a good-sized mudroom to find bay windows and hardwood floors in the open living and dining rooms; the latter also features a built-in china cabinet. A walk-through closet offers hidden storage and a secret second passage to the main hallway, where two bedrooms share an updated bath. The sunny kitchen offers a full pantry, plus access to the west-facing porch in back. There’s storage and shared laundry in the basement. Unit includes one deeded parking space. CONS Kitchen is dated; condo trust has limited cash reserves.

Advertisement

The living room of 14 Marion Road #2, Belmont.handout

David Hurley, BHHS Commonwealth, 617-285-1522, David.Hurley@commonmoves.com

$599,000

6 LOURDES AVENUE #3 / JAMAICA PLAIN

The covered porch attached to 6 Lourdes Avenue #3, Jamaica Plain.handout

SQUARE FEET 1,063

CONDO FEE $225 a month

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $495,000 in 2017

PROS This top-floor unit crowns a 1905 three-decker near Franklin Park, the Green Street MBTA station, and the Southwest Corridor Park bicycle path. The entry foyer leads to a dining room with chair rail and a built-in china cabinet. French doors off the adjacent living room open to a bright bedroom or office with access to the covered front deck. Two more bedrooms flank a newer bath, while the kitchen features granite counters, hardwood floors, and a deep pantry with full-size washer and dryer. Off the back hallway, find another spacious porch, this one facing south. There’s a private storage room in the recently repointed basement, and the unit includes deeded driveway parking and roof rights. CONS No yard; the third bedroom feels like an office.

Advertisement

The living room of 6 Lourdes Avenue #3, Jamaica Plain.handout

Eric Glassoff, Coldwell Banker, 617-233-6210, Eric.Glassoff@NEMoves.com


Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video