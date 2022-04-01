Best things to do in RI this week: April 1-8

Our gilded city by the sea celebrates its annual Restaurant Week April 1 to 10 and the menu is stacked. Deals at dozens of participating restaurants around Newport include $10 sandwiches and select entrees at The Safari Room at OceanCliff — think sirloin burger with bacon, cheddar and onion rings or gluten-free butternut squash risotto with butter and parmesan. Meanwhile, a $50 prix fixe menu at The White Horse Tavern includes options of French onion soup with caramelized onion, lobster ravioli, steak frites, and sticky toffee bread pudding with toasted pecans. Throughout town, you’ll find $20 prix fixe lunches, gift card deals, 50 percent-off wine, buy-one-get-one wine and beer flights, and the like. #FoodiesStartYourEngines. Details here .

As all Ocean Staters know, Rhody is the coolest state — and we’ve got the events to prove it. From goat yoga to wine festivals, plant expos to comic expos, I’ve rounded up the vibes you need to soak up April 1 to 8. And I’m not foolin’.

BILLY GILMAN

Westerly’s own two-time Grammy nominee Billy Gilman plays The Greenwich Odeum April 1. Gilman burst onto music scene in 2000 at age 11 with his hit single “One Voice.” (Fun fact: he made the Guinness Book of World Records for being the youngest singer to ever reach No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Album charts.) The Rhode Islander has since sold 10 million albums worldwide, and was featured on Season 11 of “The Voice” coached by Adam Levine of Maroon 5. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Tickets $35-$55. 59 Main St., East Greenwich. 401-885-4000. Details here.

COMIC EXPO IN TIVERTON

If you love Comic Con, take note: RetroXpo is rolling into Tiverton April 2. Billed as “a 20,000-square-foot multi-genre, one-day exposition of comics, movies, artwork, collectibles, cosplay, anime, games and more,” fans can browse some 100 exhibitors and meet special guests: Joe St. Pierre, a Spiderman comic book/graphic novel artist; Marvel comic creator Larry Stroman; and Tim Clarke, a former puppet builder for The Jim Henson Company whose credits include “The Dark Crystal” and “Fraggle Rock.” Oh, and wear your costumes: Cosplay Contest is at 4 p.m. #KeepCalmAndComicOn. Tickets $5-$20. Longplex Family & Sports Center, 300 Industrial Way, Tiverton. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Details here and here.

DAFFY DOGS ON PARADE

Each April, Newport invites the rest of Rhody over to see 1.2 million daffodils planted throughout the town. Newport’s Daffodil Days is an all-volunteer event supporting Newport In Bloom, a non-profit that encourages residents and businesses “to beautify their gardens and public spaces with flowers.”

The month-long celebration kicks off with a pup parade at Bannister Wharf April 2. The Annual Daffy Dog Paw-Rade starts, fittingly, from the Black Dog At Bannisters Wharf at 2 p.m. Meet up at 1:30 and make sure both you and Fido dress up: “The daffiest dressed dog and daffiest dressed human(s) will receive awards and prizes.” 33 Bannister’s Wharf. Details here.

HOME IMPROVEMENT

No, not the Tim Allen TV show. (Did we ever get to see Wilson’s face?) I’m talking about the Bloom Flower & Home Market at the WaterFire Arts Center April 2-3. Browse some 85 vendors for items including whipped hydrating body scrubs, Kokedamas, botanicals, terrariums, succulents, hand-made soaps and candles, crystals, local cheeses, apple butter made in Warwick. Tickets come with a free beer, cocktail or coffee. $5. 475 Valley St, Providence. Details here.

GOAT YOGA

You know you’ve always wanted to try it. Now’s your chance. Downward dog with a four-legged friend at Simmons Farm in Middletown April 3. According to the event details, you’ll choose your goat and walk to the clover patch for a “contemplative stretch.” Note that the walk is a quarter-mile. Dress to get a bit dirty. Strolling the working farm, you’ll see wildflowers, pigs and grazing cattle. From $30. 10 a.m. 1942 West Main Road, Middletown. Details here. Weather permitting. Details here.

WINE, BEER AND LIVE MUSIC

Raise a glass and toast to spring at Newport Vineyard’s 19th Annual Springfest. Hop on it: There are still tickets left for both of the sessions on April 3; April 2 is sold-out. Admission gets you a choice of five tastes from wine and beer bars, plus live music to listen to. Food and additional beverages available for purchase. Plus — if you’ve only seen it in movies or “I Love Lucy” — check out the grape-stomping at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. Want to stomp? You might be able to. Stompers will be randomly selected from the audience. #Stomp. Reserve online. $32. 909 East Main Road, Middletown. Details here.

WHISKEY A GO GO

If you’re more of a whiskey drinker, the Industrious Spirit Company in Providence takes fans on a behind-the-scenes tour of their distillery April 3 at 11:30 a.m.. Afterwards, sample goods and score a merch discount. $10. Masks required. Tours are twice monthly. 1 Sims Avenue, #103. Details here.

“DEAR EVAN HANSEN”

If you cringed at the movie adaptation, try the critically acclaimed play. The tale of “the letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told” stole hearts on Broadway. Now the winner of six 2017 Tony Awards — and 2018 “Best Musical Theater Album” Grammy, to boot — makes its PPAC debut April 5-10. Tickets from $65. 220 Weybosset St. Providence. 401-421-2787. Details here.

LES FILLES DE ILLIGHADAD

Check out Les Filles De Illighadad at The Columbus Theater April 6, presented by PVD World Music. The music is a dreamscape, and the bio on their label website so compelling, I want to share it here:

“Les Filles de Illighadad come from a secluded commune in central Niger, far off in the scrubland deserts at the edge of the Sahara. The village is only accessible via a grueling drive through the open desert and there is little infrastructure, no electricity or running water.”

Tradiaitonally, the women of the nomad camps sing “tende” music. Guitar is a recent arrival, discovered in the 1970s by Tuareg menin exile in Libya and Algeria, and played mostly by men. This group brings the two sounds together.

“Fatou Seidi Ghali, lead vocalist and performer of Les Filles de Illighadad is one of the only Tuareg female guitarists in Niger. Sneaking away with her older brother’s guitar, she taught herself to play.”

I love all of this. $15. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. 270 Broadway, Providence. (401) 621-9660. Details here and here.

RHODE ISLAND BLACK FILM FEST

Packed with shorts and feature-length films from around the U.S., the 5th Annual Rhode Island Black Film Festival kicks off April 6 at the Redwood Library and Anthenaeum in Newport, and hits the CIC Building and Johnson & Wales in Providence, according to their website. This year’s theme: “Environmental Justice In A Climate Of Change.” More details here and here.

SUENO TIME

Meanwhile at Trinity Rep, “Sueno” (Spanish for “Dream”) swings in April 7. The contemporary English-language play by José Rivera is translated and adapted from the 17th century Spanish play by Pedro Calderón de la Barca. According to the billing, “Sueno” is a “humorous and haunting metaphysical story peppered with intentional anachronisms…Years after a Spanish prince is imprisoned at birth based on astrological predictions, the young man is released to test the prophesies. Once freed, his actions could either earn him the throne or return him to a lifetime of isolation…” #Yikes. 201 Washington St., Providence. (401) 351-4242. Details here.

LOL TIME

Comedian Dan Soder, who stars on Showtime’s “Billions,” brings the funny to East Providence with three nights at the Comedy Connection April 7-9. You might also know him from “Inside Amy Schumer,” “CONAN” spots, or “The Standups” on Netflix. April 7 at 7:30, April 8 at 7:30 and 9:45, April 9 at 9:30. 39 Warren Ave. 401-438-8383. Details here.

“IRONBOUND”

Running now through April 10 at Game Theatre, “Ironbound,” from Pulitzer-Prize-winning playwright Martyna Marjok, tells the story of Darja, a Polish immigrant, and her struggles over 22 years and three relationships. From $50.25. 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick. 401.723.4266.. Details here. Read review here

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’.





