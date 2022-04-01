California man charged with making threatening calls to Tufts University police

Sultan allegedly made eight phone calls “on or about May 28, 2021,” to the Tufts University Police Department, or TUPD, six of which included “specific threats,” the statement said.

Sammy Sultan, 48, was arrested Thursday at his home in Hayward, California. He has been charged in a “criminal complaint with one count of making threatening communications in interstate commerce,” US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins and Special Agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston office Joseph R. Bonavolonta said in a statement.

A California man is facing federal charges that he made threatening phone calls to the Tufts University Police Department in May 2021, federal law enforcement officials said Friday.

“During the calls, which collectively lasted about an hour, Sultan allegedly claimed to have entered an unidentified female’s dorm room somewhere on the Tufts University campus, to be hiding beneath a bed, and to possess a taser and pistols,” the statement said. “On several occasions, Sultan stated that he intended to use the taser if the female returned to the dorm room and discovered him hiding beneath the bed.”

During the call, Sultan allegedly played the sounds of a taser activating and a pistol’s slide racking, officials said.

TUPD and local police conducted an hourslong, room-by-room search in numerous buildings on the university’s campus in Medford but could not locate the caller, according to the statement.

After electronic evidence was investigated, officials said, it was determined that Sultan made the calls from California. Sultan had a criminal history in California, and a law enforcement officer who was “familiar with Sultan’s voice from a prior investigation recognized Sultan’s voice on the TUPD call recordings.”

In December 2017, Sultan had pleaded guilty in federal court in California “to making hundreds of obscene and harassing phone calls to law enforcement agencies” and was sentenced to two years in prison, according to the statement.

Officials said that Sultan’s charge in Boston could lead to a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and up to a $250,000 fine.

“Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case,” the statement said.

Assistant US Attorney Timothy H. Kistner of Rollins’ National Security Unit is the prosecutor, according to the statement.

Several parties assisted in the investigation, including TUPD, Massachusetts State Police, Illinois State Police, and police departments in Medford, Somerville, North Andover, Malden, and Peabody. Assistant US Attorney Benjamin Tolkoff of Rollins’ Major Crimes Unit also provided significant assistance during the investigation, officials said.

Sultan will appear in federal court in the Northern District of California Friday and will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date, officials said.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.