Despite overall lower participaton, Mass. graduating seniors achieved top marks on AP exams in 2021

AP tests are graded on a five-point scale, and some colleges will accept the exams for credit if they are scored at a three or higher, including many of the state’s public schools.

Nearly one third of seniors, more than 20,000 students, who took AP exams last year scored at least a three on one of their tests, according to a statement from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Massachusetts ranked No. 1 in the country for the percentage of graduating seniors who scored a three or higher on Advanced Placement exams in 2021, according to data from College Board.

Massachusetts also had the highest percentage of graduating students score at least a three in 2020, 2018, and 2016.

“It’s wonderful to see students’ and teachers’ commitment to this challenging coursework,” Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley said in a statement. “I hope schools will continue to find ways to add engaging, rigorous classes that prepare students for life after high school.”

About 43 percent of graduating seniors in Massachusetts took AP exams last year, according to the DESE statement. This is down from almost 49 percent of graduating students who took AP tests in 2019, before the pandemic started. The statement did note that despite overall lower participation in the state for the class of 2021, the state saw more than 7,500 graduating seniors from low-income background participate in AP testing — the highest number from that group in the last 10 years.

AP exams are not free, though some students do qualify for waivers and subsidies through the College Board, which runs the testing, their school districts, or state funding.

The statement also noted that DESE has been working to increase these AP test subsidies. DESE also said it is trying to grow the number of schools that offer AP courses in STEM subjects and the number of students that take them through a $9 million grant program. The program allows students to take the AP classes for free online.

“All students should have the opportunity to challenge themselves with advanced courses,” state Education Secretary James Peyser said. “Whether it’s AP courses, early college, or through an Innovation Pathway, advanced classes can help keep students engaged and put them on the path to college.”





