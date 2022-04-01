Landmark status won’t be pursued for Newton Senior Center building

Before the commission voted, Josh Morse, head of the NewCAL project, said renovating and adding to the building rather than demolishing it would lengthen the construction schedule, displacing senior programming for longer.

One of the commissioners to co-nominate the landmarking application, Mark Armstrong, was among those who voted against further studying the site for landmarking.

In a 5 to 2 vote, the Newton Historical Commission decided March 24 not to pursue landmark status for the Newton Senior Center building, allowing the Newton Center for Active Living project to move forward.

Doug Cornelius, a historical commission member who voted against the landmark study, said there was no reason to delay the process.

“The Americans with Disability Act is not a design law, it’s a civil rights law,” Cornelius said at the meeting. “I can’t think of a building more important to have full, universal accessibility than the senior center.”

Peter Dimond, who chairs the commission and voted in favor of a landmark study, said the NewCAL debate has been about either historical preservation or a new senior center, but they are two separate things.

“It was presented to everyone as an either-or proposition,” Dimond said in an interview. “It was reframed that you can’t support both.”

Amanda Park, the other commission member who voted in favor of further studying the site, said at the meeting the issue is becoming “politicized in a way that preservation is not inherently supposed to be.”

“We have no urban planning component to the commission,” Park said in an interview. “It’s like those angles have been put upon us.”

Demolishing the building, Morse said at the meeting, would have cost an estimated $5 million to $6 million more than renovating and adding to it.

However, Park, an architectural conservator, said in an interview it’s always cheaper to reuse than to build new.

In order for the historical commission to accept the landmarking nomination, the building needed to meet at least one of four criteria related to architectural design, notable architects and designers, cultural significance and historical events, among other things.

Tonya Loveday Merrem, a project preservation planner from Epsilon Associates — a historical preservation planning consultant working with NewCAL — said at the meeting the building does not fit the four criteria in the landmark ordinance.

“The building is a typical example of the colonial revival style, the most common style in American architecture and the style used most frequently by its architects,” Merrem said. She also said alterations made to the building when the Newtonville branch library was converted into a senior center impacted its architectural integrity.

Julia Malakie, one of the city councilors who co-filed the landmarking application, said at the meeting she thinks the building meets all four criteria.

Tarik Lucas, another councilor on the application, pointed to how notable people were involved in the building’s creation and opening ceremony, including poet Robert Frost, stained-glass artisan Charles Connick, and architect E. Donald Robb.

“We have a world-famous poet, a world-famous artist and a nationally-known architect all coming together to create a building in one of our village centers, and this happened during the Great Depression,” Lucas said at the meeting. “Can we think of another example of this in Newton? How about Massachusetts?”

Charles Connick, a prominent Newton stained glass artist, designed two stained glass windows for the Newtonville branch library — one based on Emily Dickinson’s poem “There is no Frigate like a Book,” which the NewCAL project plans to keep for the new senior center. Claire Law

Lucas said Connick and Robb worked together on the original building and mentioned the importance of the two stained-glass windows, which were based on poems by Frost and Emily Dickinson.

“I hope that the city and their consultants work closely with the Connick Foundation going forward on the relocation of Connick’s windows, and they are put in the best location,” Lucas said in an interview.

Malakie said the “pocket park” outside the senior center — which was built in 2004 — is the only public green space in the village center.

“Seventeen years ago, the landscape in front of the senior center was considered important enough to invest in improving,” Malakie said at the meeting.

Jayne Colino, who wrote the grant for the park and is director of the Newton Department of Senior Services, said in an interview any outdoor space for the new building will be respected more than the current “rundown” park.

Colino, also a member of the Newton Council on Aging, said while some feel NewCAL’s plans for a 3rd-floor roof deck will be less inviting than the existing park, they will try to create an inviting culture.

“Maybe we have to create some programming that deliberately invites people up,” Colino said. “But that’s exactly what we’ll do.”

Lucas said in an interview NewCAL should address how they will be building over the open space in front of the building because Massachusetts Constitution Article 97, he said, has strict protections for parkland.

“You need a two-thirds vote from the House and a two-thirds vote from the Senate in order to build on parkland,” Lucas said, referring to the Massachusetts state Legislature. “This needs to be addressed by the city.”

Morse said it’s a difference of opinion — in some reports, the outdoor space is referenced as the front gardens and in other cases, it’s referenced as a park, he said.

“Simply calling something a park doesn’t make it a park, there’s a process that it has to go through,” Morse said in an interview.

Dimond said in an interview the result of the vote was just one example of larger problems around historic preservation in the city.

“The makeup and the values of the commission have changed drastically in the 2.5 years that I’ve been on it,” Park said in an interview. “It has shifted to one with a decided slant in favor of development and allowing rampant, unfettered demolition.”

Claire Law can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.

City Councilor Tarik Lucas showed a December 1939 image of Robert Frost reading his poem “Mending Wall” at the Newtonville branch library dedication. Tarik Lucas