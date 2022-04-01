Mass. high court places limits on police access to cellphone data

Writing for the court, Justice Frank M. Gaziano said cellphone technology used in the Boston area can allow police to track thousands of individuals “precisely, down to the specific floor of a particular building.” Like privacy rights for an individual inside their home, cellphone data must now be shielded from unfettered intrusion by law enforcement, the court concluded.

The Supreme Judicial Court said in a unanimous opinion it was responding to 21st-century technology that has “resulted in a quantity and quality of surveillance that never could have been imagined, let alone realized, at the time of the founding.”

The state’s highest court on Friday for the first time extended privacy protections to “tower dumps” of cellphone data, requiring police to get a search warrant for the novel technique, which was used by Boston police to pinpoint two men out of 50,000 people as suspects in a 2018 Boston murder and several robberies.

Gaziano noted that, using the tower dumps, “investigators were able to compile and catalogue the locations of more than 50,000 individuals at varying points over more than one month, without any one of them ever knowing that he or she was the target of police surveillance.”

“Privacy in one’s associations, whether political, religious, or simply amicable, plays a crucial role in maintaining our democracy, and therefore is protected” under Article 14 of the state constitution, he wrote. “Providing law enforcement with such personal information is of particular concern because it risks chilling the associational and expressive freedoms that our State and Federal Constitutions strive to protect.”

The ruling stems from the pending Suffolk Superior Court prosecution of Jerron J. Perryfor the Oct. 6, 2018, slaying of 62-year-old Jose Luis Williams. Williams was working at the Fabian Gas Station on Washington Street in Dorchester when he was killed by a single shot from a .45-caliber handgun, records show.

Perry is also charged with committing five armed robberies in Boston, Cambridge, and Canton in September and October 2018. A co-defendant, Gregory H. Williams III, is charged with being an accessory to Williams’s murder - and five counts of armed robbery, records show.

Both men have pleaded not guilty and are being held without bail, records show.

Victims of the robberies provided broadly similar descriptions of the robber, the gun used, and the getaway car sometimes used, according to the SJC. But the two men were not linked to the crimes - or each other - until the FBI and Boston police collected data through seven tower dumps around the dates and times of the crimes, the SJC said.

The tower dumps “provided investigators with highly personal and previously unknowable details” of Perry’s life,” Gaziano wrote. “An owner’s location and associations are tied to his or her telephone number and unique identifier, which, here, were used to discern the defendant’s identity and that of his suspected accomplice.”

The SJC said that some of the data seized by police cannot be used against Perry. “The Commonwealth’s use of the seven tower dumps intruded upon the defendant’s reasonable expectation of privacy,’' Gaziano wrote.

Perry’s defense attorney, Eric Tennen, said Friday that he was reviewing the 51-page ruling to determine the precise impact the court’s decision will have on the case.

In a statement, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden said the SJC ruling would not impact the prosecution of the two men.

“Criminal investigations, as with all aspects of modern life, are affected by constant advancements in technology,” he said. The SJC decision “brings clarity to how law enforcement agencies can go about collecting technological evidence they deem important to an investigation. We welcome that clarity.”

In its decision, the SJC issued new, stricter rules police must follow before they can conduct tower dumps. Police must get a search warrant justifying their request for information on thousands of people who have no idea their data is being examined by police and have no tie to the crime being investigated.

Search warrants can be approved by a clerk magistrate or a judge - but not for tower dumps. For tower dumps, only a judge can approve the warrant. Moreover, the SJC said, police must also spell out how they will delete data collected from the thousands of people who weren’t involved in the crime.

The court said its ruling is not retroactive.

The American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Massachusetts, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, Massachusetts Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, and the Committee for Public Counsel Services submitted a joint amicus brief to the SJC.

“This is a groundbreaking decision that provides crucial privacy protections for people in Massachusetts,” Jessie Rossman, managing attorney at the ACLU of Massachusetts, said in a statement. “The message is clear: If the police use tower dumps over multiple days to identify someone they believe to have committed crimes, they must first get a warrant, and they must promptly discard any data they acquire from those tower dumps about people other than the target.”

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.