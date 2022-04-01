New England news in brief

A Massachusetts Marine killed last month in a training drill in Norway will be honored with a procession and a vigil this weekend as his body returns to his hometown of Leominster. The city’s Department of Veterans’ Services said Friday the body of Marine Captain Ross Reynolds is expected to arrive in the city on Saturday afternoon between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. after being flown into Logan Airport in Boston. Residents are encouraged to line the streets along the route to honor the fallen soldier. A candlelight vigil will then be held at 7 p.m. Sunday at Leominster City Hall. And a public wake will be held Monday afternoon at City Hall. The funeral Mass will be held at St. Cecilia’s Church Tuesday morning and also be broadcast live at City Hall. The burial at the Massachusetts Memorial Veterans’ Cemetery in Winchendon will be private. Reynolds, a 27-year-old Osprey pilot joined the Marines in 2017, was one of four Marines killed when their aircraft crashed during a NATO drill on March 18 in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but Norwegian police reported bad weather in the area. (AP)

REVERE

Remains of WWII veteran returned

An airman killed when he was shot down over Romania during World War II is returning to his home to Massachusetts nearly 80 years later. The remains of US Army Air Forces Staff Sergeant Charles G. McMackin were scheduled to arrive at Logan Airport in Boston on Friday night. A procession to Revere, where he lived when he enlisted, was to follow, Mayor Brian Arrigo said. The plane carrying McMackin’s remains was to arrive at 11 p.m., the mayor said on Facebook. City police, fire, and local officials and the public were invited to pay respects at City Hall, before the remains moved on to Brookline, according to the mayor. McMackin was a 26-year-old bombardier on a B-24 Liberator that participated in Operation Tidal Wave on Aug. 1, 1943. The bombing mission targeted oil fields and refineries in Romania considered crucial to the Nazi war effort. McMackin’s plane crashed as a result of enemy anti-aircraft fire, and his remains were not identified following the war. Fallen American soldiers that could not be identified were buried in a cemetery in Romania and later moved to one in Belgium. The remains were exhumed in 2017, and McMackin was eventually identified using dental and anthropological analysis, as well as mitochondrial DNA analysis. (AP)

PORTLAND, Maine

Tracking devices to be required of lobster boats

Regulators are going to require lobster boats operating in federal waters to have tracking devices next year. The American Lobster Management Board voted Thursday to require lobstermen who fish far offshore in federal waters to transmit data showing their location. The tracking devices would record the location of the vessel while it is fishing, providing regulators with better data to get an idea of where in the ocean lobsters are located. Lobstermen aren’t thrilled with the vote by the board, an arm of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission. Lobstermen currently don’t have to report their locations, meaning there is little data to show how much and where they fish. The American Lobster Management Board directed NOAA Fisheries to implement the requirements by May 1, 2023. (AP)

HARTFORD

Trinity College student killed, 2 injured, in hit-and-run

A hit-and-run driver struck three Trinity College students who were trying to cross a street, killing one and wounding the two others, police said Friday. Officers were called to New Britain Avenue near the private, liberal-arts school shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday and found three injured young women including one who was unresponsive, Lieutenant Aaron Boisvert said. All three were taken to hospitals. Jillian Hegarty, 20, from St. Johnsbury, Vt., was pronounced dead at a hospital, Boisvert said. A 19-year-old woman remained hospitalized Friday in critical-but-stable condition and a 20-year-old woman was treated and released, he said. Police said they found the sport utility involved in the accident in New Haven on Friday, but there was no sign of the driver. All three students were members of the Class of 2024. (AP)











