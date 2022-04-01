New fan area opening behind right-field bleachers at Fenway Park this season

Curran said the Red Sox will “be providing information on the new area behind the bleachers and other new amenities for fans this season closer to our home opener on April 15. We’ll be resuming our traditional walkthrough with the Mayor a few days before that to preview all the new improvements.”

Fenway Park is adding an area behind the right-field bleachers for fans this season, along with other amenities to enhance the game-day experience at the beloved ballyard, according to a Red Sox spokesperson and city documents.

The team provides some details on its website, where tickets are currently available for the new Bleacher Overlook and 521 Overlook sections. The Bleacher Overlook spot includes “stool seating with drink rail” for your diet soda and is located “steps away from the NESN studio,” the site says.

The site says the 521 Overlook — likely named for the 521 career home runs smashed by legendary Red Sox slugger Ted Williams, who deposited many poorly located fastballs into the right-field stands — includes “a private deck overlooking Fenway Park,” a private entrance to the park, and “access to brand new convention space.”

The Red Sox in 2018 filed proposed renovations to the bleacher section at Fenway with the city. The proposal included a new function room providing “sweeping views” of the field. Jonathan Gilula, the Sox executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in a 2018 letter to planning officials that the proposal also included a 5,000-seat Fenway Theater alongside Fenway.

Regarding the bleachers, Gilula wrote that the proposed upgrades include “a new area connected to the back of the ballpark’s bleachers that will feature concession stands, restrooms, and other elements designed to enhance the fan experience in the bleachers.”

It wasn’t immediately clear Friday how much of the initial proposal made it into the final design. The theater is currently under construction, according to the city’s Planning & Development Agency.

The project description for the theater posted to the agency’s website describes it as “an approximately 91,500 square foot, approximately 5,400 person capacity performing arts center. The proposed project is located on a 64,700 square foot parcel at the corner of Ipswich and Lansdowne streets, adjacent to Fenway Park.”

The agency notes that the proposed project “also entails improvements to Fenway Park, including a new area connected to the back of the ballpark’s bleachers with concession stands, restrooms, and function space, and renovations to the existing Fenway Garage connecting the new venue to the ballpark.”

