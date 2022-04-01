Randolph man shot by Boston police arraigned from hospital bed for allegedly firing at officers

Jeff Anilus, 31, appeared remotely in West Roxbury Municipal Court from his bed at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. A not guilty plea was entered for him on two counts each of assault to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon, as well as sole counts of possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of ammunition without an FID card, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and failing to stop for police.

A Randolph man shot by Boston police after he allegedly fired at them early Thursday was arraigned from his hospital bed Friday on charges stemming from the case.

Anilus was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing April 6.

Judge John E. Garland noted during the brief arraignment Friday that Anilus has had difficulty communicating with his court-appointed lawyer, Francis X. Sacco.

“He’s in a medical condition that doesn’t allow him to communicate directly with you,” Garland said to Sacco from the bench, referring to Anilus. “However, I’ll note for the record that you did say that you were able to communicate with Mr. Anilus by him nodding his head or shaking his head.”

Sacco also addressed his client’s medical condition during the hearing.

“As I stated, he wasn’t able to talk,” Sacco said. “It does seem that he’s still heavily medicated as a result of his injuries.”

No details of the case were discussed during Friday’s hearing.

Officers shot Anilus following a foot pursuit into the wooded area around the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital in Jamaica Plain, according to Boston police Superintendent-in-Chief and acting Police Commissioner Gregory Long.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday, police attempted to pull over a vehicle near the hospital on Morton Street, Long said previously.

Officers followed the car until it crashed near the hospital entrance, where Anilus got out and ran into the woods, officials have said. The officers then called for reinforcements, and began pursuing Anilus through the trees as additional officers flooded the area.

During the chase, Anilus allegedly turned and fired a gun at the officers, Long said, at which point “several officers” fired back, “striking the suspect multiple times” and severely wounding him.

The confrontation is the first time a Boston police officer has shot a suspect this year, according to police spokesman Sergeant Detective John Boyle. None of the officers were struck by gunfire, he said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.