School, police investigating ‘disturbing’ physical altercation inside restroom at Wilmington High School

He wrote that with “tremendous disappointment,” he was alerting the community of “a serious and disturbing physical altercation that occurred in one of the boys’ bathrooms yesterday. Not only is the incident itself concerning, but also that some of our students recorded the altercation and posted this online.”

Brand confirmed the investigation in a letter sent Wednesday to the school community.

Wilmington Public Schools and police investigators are looking into a ”disturbing” physical altercation that bystanders recorded Tuesday in a Wilmington High School boys’ restroom, according to schools Superintendent Glenn Brand.

Brand said work is underway to identify those responsible and consequences will be significant.

“All students who are found culpable will be held fully accountable and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken as well as the removal of appropriate privileges that are afforded to those students,” Brand wrote. “Additionally, the Wilmington Police Department has been notified and an investigation is underway.”

A call seeking comment was placed to Wilmington police Chief Joseph Desmond on Friday afternoon. He earlier told WHDH-TV that he thought the actions in the bathroom were criminal.

Desmond told the station that while police haven’t formally charged anyone yet, “I believe at this point, yeah, a crime has been committed.”

Brand said in his letter that school officials will cooperate with law enforcement.

“The high school administration will work collaboratively with the police, and I assure you that we will pursue relevant legal actions should such be deemed warranted following the investigation,” Brand wrote. “I am truly appalled by the actions of these students which are unacceptable and do not represent the core values of this educational community.”

The letter provided no details about what transpired in the bathroom.

“It is my expectation that each and every one of our students has the right to attend a school that is safe and supportive,” Brand wrote. “While I recognize that the vast number of our students consistently make appropriate choices to support such an environment, we will have zero tolerance for those that do not.”

Brand alluded to prior troubles among students, though he didn’t elaborate in his letter. He did, however, pledge to address the “situation” head-on.

“This incident comes in the wake of a number of other concerns recently involving troubling student behavior,” Brand wrote. “Everyone has an obligation to help foster the type of school environments that our students deserve, including our staff, families and, most importantly, our students themselves. Accordingly, we plan to take additional steps to engage our stakeholders in addressing this situation, including implementing workshops to promote positive behavior, actively discussing the importance of speaking or acting in support of others, and emphasizing and ensuring safety for all.”

Brand’s office released a separate statement Friday in response to a Globe inquiry about the matter.

“Earlier this week there was a physical altercation that occurred in one of the boys’ bathrooms at the Wilmington High School,” Brand said in Friday’s statement. “As a parent, let alone an educator, I am appalled that some of our students decided to act the way that they did. But what is equally disturbing is the fact that other students were present and did nothing to stop the incident, and in fact recorded the altercation.”

Brand said a review of the case remains active.

“We are actively investigating the incident and have also notified the Wilmington police, who have launched their own investigation and have our full cooperation,” Brand said. “I assure you that all students who are found culpable will be held fully accountable and appropriate disciplinary and legal action will be taken. Meanwhile, conversations with the high school administration and student class officers are already underway, and we are in the process of scheduling bystander training that will be mandatory for all students.”

He also said a series of “conversations” will be held to address the climate in the schools.

“We will also hold a series of community conversations for our students, staff, and parents/guardians to ensure that we all continue to work toward our shared goal of providing a safe and supportive environment in our schools,” Brand said.

Wilmington High Principal Linda Peters didn’t immediately return an e-mail seeking comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

