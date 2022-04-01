A sheepshearing festival, Indigenous artifacts, and painted trees

The Halalisa Singers will perform “Journey Home: Songs of Celebration” on April 9 at First Parish Unitarian Universalist located at 630 Massachusetts Ave. in Arlington . This performance will be the world music ensemble’s first since January 2020. The singers will be led by Artistic Director Mary Cunningham, and accompanied by pianist Trevor Berens, guitarist A.J. Heidkamp, and percussionist Bertram Lehmann. Tickets are $25. Proof of vaccination and masks required. For more information visit halalisa.org .

The Danforth Art Museum of Framingham State University will be hosting a new exhibit titled “The Engaged Image” featuring works by painter and printmaker Suzanne Hodes. The art on display includes some of Hodes’s favorites as well as a few new pieces, and will run from March 26 to June 5. A reception will be hosted by Hodes and the Danforth staff on April 30 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the museum, located at 14 Vernon St. For more information and to register, visit danforth.framingham.edu .

The Cape Ann Museum, Manchester Historical Museum, Sandy Bay Historical Society, and Annisquam Historical Society are collaborating to highlight the Indigenous history of Cape Ann through a series of installations and programs during the spring of 2022. Each institution will present a display of the Indigenous archaeological artifacts in their collections and will develop unique related educational programs to engage visitors. The Cape Ann Museum will start the series with an exhibit titled “Indigenous Artifacts from Cape Ann” on view starting April 16 at 161 Essex St. The following exhibits and talks will be held through July. For more information, visit capeannmuseum.org.

The Peabody Essex Museum of Salem presents two exhibitions and special April School Vacation Week programming that explore the climate crisis. The first exhibit, “Climate Action: Inspiring Change,” opens April 16 and brings together contemporary art, hands-on experiences and works by youth artists to explore climate change. The second, “Konstantin Dimopoulos: The Blue Trees,” begins April 20 with a selection of trees on PEM’s campus being painted to center efforts on deforestation. Then, “April School Vacation Week: Earth Week — Art in Action” will run from April 20 to 22. The Museum is located at 161 Essex St. For more information, visit pem.org.

The Saint Rock Haiti Foundation will hold its 20th Anniversary Gala on April 21 at 6 p.m. at Granite Links located at 100 Quarry Hill Dr. in Quincy. The evening will be a new cocktail style format with a video program and silent auction. Over 400 guests from the South Shore and beyond will be in attendance to raise money to support SRHF’s work to provide health care, educational opportunities, and social services to the Saint Rock community of Haiti and surrounding areas. To register or donate to the event, visit saintrock.org.

The Sheepshearing Festival at Gore Place in Waltham will return in person on April 23 for its 35th year. The annual event, which began in 1987, will feature music, goods by crafters and fiber artists, demonstrations of traditional shearing and herding dogs and historic re-enactors on the grounds of the 50-acre estate located at 52 Gore St. The festival will feature hands-on activities for children and adults, and food vendors will be onsite. For details and festival updates, visit goreplace.org.

Concord Art presents “Becoming Trees,” a new exhibition curated by Fritz Horstman opening March 31. The exhibition brings together the work of 15 artists whose depictions of trees explore a wide variety of approaches to the subject with pieces that span a variety of material, technique, and scale. Artists featured in the exhibition include Alan Sonfist, Katrina Bello, Rachael Vaters-Carr, Jeff Slomba and Kathleen O’Hara. It will be on view through May 8 at 37 Lexington Road. For more information, visit concordart.org.

