Tell us: Students, staff and parents, how has your mental health been in the third pandemic school year?

By Christopher Huffaker Globe Staff,Updated April 1, 2022, 52 minutes ago
Fifth graders worked on a timed assignment on their computers inside their classroom at the Sumner G. Whittier School in Everett.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Massachusetts schools are nearing the end of their third school year of the coronavirus pandemic. While school in some respects is back to normal, with full-time in-person instruction and no more mask mandates in many districts, the impact on mental health lingers.

The Globe wants to know whether school communities feel things are better and what the hardest parts of school are now for students, teachers, and staff.

If you’re a student, have you been happier being back in school every day? How have you felt since masks came off, if there is no longer a mandate at your school? Teachers, how have things been in your classrooms? How much support have your students needed, compared to last year? Parents, have you seen changes in your kids? What has been the hardest part of this school year?

Tell us in the survey below.

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @huffakingit.

