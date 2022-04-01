You can make a difference today

But before you get all your sillies out, you might want to donate to your favorite nonprofit today because it’s 401Gives Day, the annual event hosted by the United Way of Rhode Island that supports hundreds of organizations all over the state.

It’s Final Four weekend for both the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments (Go Kansas and UConn!). And WrestleMania is being held on Saturday and Sunday in Dallas (Go Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey !).

We’ve got a lot to look forward to over the next few days.

The United Way has set a big goal: It’s seeking to raise $4 million today, and there are great ways to ensure your donation is matched.

The Rhode Island Foundation already matched the first $25,000 donated between 6 and 7 a.m., and it will do the same during the noon hour. The Papitto Opportunity Connection is matching $20,000 in donations during the 4 p.m. hour.

More than 500 nonprofits are participating in this day of giving, and $357,000 had been raised as of 6:17 a.m. today.

The donation process is simple and tax deductible. Just go to 401gives.org and you can search for an organization to support. If you don’t have a group in mind, you can search by cause.

