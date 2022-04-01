Biden just gave Democrats a potential self-imposed quandary that could haunt them over the midterms

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that in late May, the United States will no longer prevent migrants from seeking asylum along the nation’s southern border out of concerns of spreading COVID-19.

Indeed, with persistent inflation, rising gas prices, and Democratic voter enthusiasm at a new historic low, the Biden administration may have just decided to spark an immigration crisis at the border.

Democrats were already staring into a deeply rough midterm election in six months. Then the Biden Administration decided to make a move that could result in huge negative political consequences it isn’t prepared to handle.

The Trump-era policy was arguably the most controversial holdover that the Biden administration kept in place for well over a year. Progressive lawmakers, including many from the Massachusetts delegation, felt the policy lacked basic decency in the first place, and given that the pandemic has receded somewhat, it was definitely time to scrap the rule.

However, other Democrats, including those in swing states, have said that while they would also like to see the plan, known as Title 42, scrapped, they are deeply worried that the administration has not done enough to plan for what could be a chaotic surge of migrants at the border, especially in an election year.

For example, Axios is reporting that ahead of the announcement, the administration is scrambling to find enough staff to process the estimated 25,000 migrants waiting on the other side of the border. Further, the government estimates they have denied entry 1.7 million times over the past 24 months citing Title 42. As a result, there will be the need for surge capacity of facilities, food, water, all while ensuring public health during the pandemic. There has also been talk of offering COVID vaccines to those arriving.

On Friday, New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan, for example, joined fellow Senate Democrats like Mark Warner of Virginia, Mark Kelly of Arizona, and Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez in criticizing the decision by saying the administration doesn’t have a plan in place.

“Ending Title 42 prematurely will likely lead to a migrant surge that the administration does not appear to be ready for,” said Hassan in a tweet.

It could be politically perilous.

As the administration has been signaling over the past week that they will drop the Title 42 restriction, Republicans have been nearly giddy over the prospect.

In a speech on the Senate floor, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell declared that “Throwing the floodgates open for a historic spring and summer of illegal immigration would be an unforced error of historic proportions.” (Those seeking asylum would, by definition, apply to enter the country via a legal process.)

In addition, the Republican National Committee rolled out a new video series on Wednesday focusing on the southern border.

Following a bad withdrawal from Afghanistan over six months ago, Biden’s poll numbers have been strikingly low since. Immigration has been a topic that has especially animated conservative politicians and activists.

Indeed, many Republican candidates for Congress see a border visit as something like a rite of passage as a candidate, and certainly as a fundraising tool.

If, as some Democrats warn, there is a problem at the border after the policy is lifted, it could be a staple talking point for Republicans for which it is hard for Democrats to defend.

To be clear, there are many Democrats who are very supportive of the move. They see it as morally necessary even if totally messy in how it plays out. But messy situations also undercut a central theme of Biden’s candidacy in 2020: that he would make the federal government competent.

With seven months before Election Day, a lot can happen. Indeed, it is possible that things aren’t so bad for Democrats right now, especially if Biden’s approval ratings jump just a little. But Democrats don’t have a lot of room for things to get worse.

Many Democrats fear that their party’s leader may have opened the door to just that.

James Pindell