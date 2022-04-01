Trinity College student killed, 2 hurt in hit-and-run crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A hit-and-run driver struck three Trinity College students who were trying to cross a street in Hartford, killing one and wounding the two others, city police said Friday as they continued searching for the suspect.

Officers were called to New Britain Avenue near the liberal arts school shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday and found three injured young women including one who was unresponsive, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. All three were taken to local hospitals.

Jillian Hegarty, 20, from St. Johnsbury, Vermont, was pronounced dead at a hospital, Boisvert said. A 19-year-old woman remained hospitalized Friday in critical but stable condition and a 20-year-old woman was treated and released, he said.