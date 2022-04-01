Boston students need therapeutic response, not police presence

The article “School violence fuels debate about bringing police back” (Page A1, March 24) reveals that 795 incidents in schools this year led to a police response, as compared with 951 for the COVID-19-abbreviated 2019-20 school year. The article also reports that there were more than 4,000 incidents in schools, but then clarifies that they can range from cutting class to talking back, indiscretions police are not allowed to address under Massachusetts law.

The “emotional and mental health challenges causing teenagers to act out at school” have unfortunately inspired a call to bring back police, bringing punitive rather than therapeutic responses to trauma endured by students and communities most harmed by the pandemic. This, despite peer-reviewed research showing that police are an ineffective solution that does nothing to address the underlying needs of these youth.