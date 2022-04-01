The Doublespeak awards can’t return soon enough.

Doublespeak traces its roots to two of George Orwell’s coinages in the novel “ 1984 ″: “ doublethink ” (“to be conscious of complete truthfulness while telling carefully constructed lies”) and “ Newspeak ” (e.g., “prolefeed” for popular culture).

It has not gone unnoticed that the National Council of Teachers of English decided to suspend its annual Doublespeak award earlier this year. Previous winners of this coveted condemnation of circumlocutional crudescence included Kellyanne Conway, for coining the term “alternative facts”; Rudy Giuliani, for his assertion that “truth isn’t truth”; and numerous other miscreants stretching back in time.

Advertisement

Since the publication of “1984″ over 70 years ago, we have become inured to the fabric of lies and evasions embedded in everyday discourse. A tax increase is a “revenue enhancement,” a brutal invasion of a sovereign nation becomes a “special military operation,” and so on.

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

How sad that the NCTE awards are on hiatus, because so many worthy contenders are vying for attention:

▪ American corporations can be always relied on to provide excellent material for the Doublespeak bulletin board. IBM came up with a particularly strong entry this year, when the company used the word “dinobabies,” for unwanted older workers who they hoped would become “extinct” after “the company fired tens of thousands of workers over 40 years old,” according to Business Insider.

IBM’s unfortunate e-mails, revealed in the course of an age discrimination suit, also referred to Big Blue’s “dated maternal workforce” — apparently older women — who “really don’t understand social [media] or engagement. Not digital natives. A real threat for us.”

In official statements, the company said it “never engaged in systemic age discrimination,” while allowing that “[s]ome language in emails. . . that has been reported is not consistent with the respect IBM has for its employees.”

Advertisement

▪ Doctors are no strangers to double-talk. Massachusetts General Hospital recently paid out its third multimillion-dollar settlement for allegedly double-booking orthopedic surgeries. While shelling out $14.6 million, the docs continue to insist that they’ve done nothing wrong: “While the MGH continues to believe it always has complied with legal requirements regarding overlapping surgery, we determined that it would be most prudent to resolve the matter fully by settlement at this time,” wrote MGH president Dr. David F.M. Brown and Dr. Marcela del Carmen, president of the hospital’s physician organization.

▪ Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo recently spent $369,000 to air a 30-second advertisement suggesting that most sexual harassment charges against him hadn’t panned out, and that he was the victim of “political attacks.”

Alas, according to The New York Times, “reality has been less kind to Mr. Cuomo than the advertisement suggests.” The newspaper notes that a “report by the State Assembly found “overwhelming evidence” that the former governor had committed misconduct.”

The Times story relates that much of Mr. Cuomo’s ire seems to be directed toward New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose long-running probe of Donald Trump’s business practices has prompted him to denounce her “racist attack.” James is Black.

She must be doing something right.

▪ Wait — here is a last-minute entry! While many multinational corporations have halted or suspended business in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, Minnesota-based agricultural giant Cargill explained to The Wall Street Journal why it’s staying in Russia: “Food is a basic human right and should never be used as a weapon,” the company said.

Advertisement

Really? If food is a “basic human right,” like, say, freedom of speech, then surely Cargill would be loath to profit from its sale? The privately held company doesn’t report profits, but its latest annual report notes that revenues rose 17 percent last year, to $134 billion.

Human rights pays better than I thought.

The Doublespeak awards can’t return soon enough.

Alex Beam’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @imalexbeamyrnot.