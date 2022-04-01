Her daily weather outlook: brilliant

When I open my Globe every morning, I head immediately to Page One — not to get the latest news (I’ll read that later), but to find the tiny weather information feature at the bottom. I’m not particularly interested in the forecast; I just want to see the overline, that two- or three-word phrase that can make me laugh out loud or, at the very least, lift my spirit if I’m feeling grouchy. Kudos to the geniuses who come up with these wonderful puns and bits of wordplay. Reading them is a delightful way to start my day.

Lee Leffingwell