The Jackson hearings and the whiteness of the wail

If any language association offers an award for Sentence of the Year, I would like to nominate one that appeared in Renée Graham’s “As Republicans flailed, Ketanji Brown Jackson never flinched” (Ideas, March 27). Graham noted that “Jackson spent more than 24 hours over three days being roasted by mediocre people whose whiteness has been their greatest asset.” Here is a perfect and perfectly concise summation of the Republican senators and their interrogation of Judge Jackson.

How topsy-turvy is our world when the least qualified get to rate the best merely on the basis of skin color.