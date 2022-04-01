fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

The Jackson hearings and the whiteness of the wail

Updated April 1, 2022, 28 minutes ago
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson listens while Senator Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas, interrupts her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on March 23.Anna Moneymaker/Getty

If any language association offers an award for Sentence of the Year, I would like to nominate one that appeared in Renée Graham’s “As Republicans flailed, Ketanji Brown Jackson never flinched” (Ideas, March 27). Graham noted that “Jackson spent more than 24 hours over three days being roasted by mediocre people whose whiteness has been their greatest asset.” Here is a perfect and perfectly concise summation of the Republican senators and their interrogation of Judge Jackson.

How topsy-turvy is our world when the least qualified get to rate the best merely on the basis of skin color.

LeRoy Mottla

Advertisement

Peaks Island, Maine

Globe Opinion