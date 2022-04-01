‘Remember the Ladies’ — and put Abigail Adams back where she belongs

On the flip side of this national reckoning comes an opportunity to honor those who managed to make their mark on history, despite the restrictions of a society dominated by white men. It is in that spirit that the city of Quincy should revise its plans regarding a statue honoring Abigail Adams — the wife of one US president, the mother of another, and a trusted adviser to her husband during the American Revolution and birth of a nation , when it was hard for women to have any voice. A statue of Adams and her son that stood in a park in Quincy Center was removed nine years ago as the area underwent construction . When the new park — known as the Hancock-Adams Common — opened in 2018, it was not returned. The city plans to put it in a nearby park. Meanwhile, two statues — one of Abigail’s husband, John Adams, the nation’s second president, and one of John Hancock, president of the Continental Congress — stand over the north and south entrances of the renovated park.

Since the murder of George Floyd in May 2020, Confederate statues and those of other divisive historical figures have been taken down — a sign of this country’s need to confront the past and break ties with its sins and sinners. In Boston, the banished include a statue of Christopher Columbus , as well as one depicting a formerly enslaved man kneeling before Abraham Lincoln .

“She [Abigail Adams] was a spectacular woman and they just erased her,” said Emily Lebo, a Quincy resident who helped organize a recent rally to protest the city’s decision. The movement to bring the statue back was initially sparked by Claire Fitzmaurice, another Quincy resident, who was inspired by a Japanese tourist who, while visiting the Hancock-Adams Common, came up to her and said: “Can I ask you, where is Abigail?” During a previous visit, he had come upon the statue of the woman he described to Fitzmaurice as his “hero” and had returned to see it again. Fitzmaurice said she was embarrassed to have to tell him it was no longer there. The encounter, she said, made her realize, “This woman matters.”

Why does she matter? Besides keeping her family and farm going while John Adams was off leading the struggle for independence, Abigail Adams is known for the influence she wielded on her husband, much of it through letter-writing. According to the Massachusetts Historical Society, the two exchanged more than 1,100 letters, beginning during their courtship in 1762 and continuing throughout his political career, until 1801. Many were personal, about missing him, as he went off to lead a revolution. But her letters also showcase an independent spirit and strength of conviction that put her ahead of her time. For example, on September 22, 1774, she wrote, “I wish most sincerely there was not a Slave in the province.” And on March 31, 1776, she wrote in what is her most famous letter: “Remember the Ladies, and be more generous and favourable to them than your ancestors. Do not put such unlimited power into the hands of the Husbands. Remember, all Men would be tyrants if they could.” She also advised him to support equal education for women.

On a recent podcast, Quincy Mayor Tom Koch said “There is no bigger fan of Abigail Adams than me,” and also expressed admiration for Louisa Catherine Johnson Adams, the wife of John Quincy Adams, the sixth president of the United States. But, added Koch on the podcast: “Let’s be honest, John Hancock and John Adams were the two originals ... If neither one of them were involved, the revolution probably wouldn’t have happened.” Maybe. But what is also true is that Abigail Adams is recognized by historians as one of the most “impressive” people from that period in history.

Abigail Adams was the Adams with a bigger, bolder, more inclusive vision for America. That makes her worthy of more recognition, not less, for what she stood for more than 200 years ago. As Fitzmaurice notes, “Representation matters. You can’t be one, unless you see one ... If you don’t see yourself in American history, how are you going to grow up and think you can be part of it?”

That’s why returning the statue to the Hancock-Adams Common matters.

